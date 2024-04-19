Read Google note warning workers to 'think again'





Google has warned employees who are considering participating in sit-in protests in the future to “think again.”

Google on Wednesday fired 28 employees following internal protests over its $1.2 billion contract with Israel.

The company sent an internal memo, seen by Business Insider, on Wednesday night explaining its course of action and telling employees to reconsider violating policies during demonstrations.

“If you're one of the few people tempted to think we'll overlook behavior that violates our policies, think again,” Google said in the memo. “We take this matter very seriously.”

Protests against Google's Project Nimbus contract, which provides cloud computing services to the Israeli government and military, took place outside Google's offices in New York City, Sunnyvale and Seattle, as well as inside its offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, with numerous Employees demonstrated. Sit-in.

Google has investigated employees involved in internal protests and revoked access to its systems. Of the group, five people were arrested in Sunnyvale and charged with trespassing, and four were arrested in New York City and charged with trespassing.

Google said in a memo that this behavior violates multiple policies, including the company's Code of Conduct and Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, Standards of Conduct, and Workplace Concerns policies.

“They took over office space, defaced our property, and physically interfered with the work of other Googlers,” Google said in an internal memo. “Their actions were unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made colleagues feel threatened.”

The protests began around noon Tuesday, said Hasan Ibraheem, 23, one of the employees arrested in New York City. Groups of employees sat in offices and gave chants and speeches every 15 to 20 minutes until about 6 p.m.

The group had been repeatedly asked to leave, but Ibraheem said at the time that he viewed the requests as “empty threats”. Police arrested the remaining group at 9:30 p.m. after they lost access to the company's systems and refused to leave.

Google said it will continue to investigate and take action as necessary.

Google said in a memo: “This kind of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in our workplace.”

Google added that it will continue to use its policies to take action against disruptive behavior, which could include termination. The company also said employees should expect to hear more from their leaders about standards of behavior and discourse in the workplace.

Google employees have organized protests in the past, from walkouts to protest sexual misconduct at the company to a petition calling on Google CEO Sundar Pichai to stop providing AI technology to U.S. military drones. It has made headlines for doing so.

Most recently, Google fired an employee for disrupting a presentation in New York by the head of Google's Israel division.

Read the full memo below.

Dear Google Employees

Some of you may have seen reports yesterday that there were protests in some of our offices. Unfortunately, many employees brought their events to our buildings in New York and Sunnyvale. They took over office space, defaced our property, and physically interfered with the work of other Googlers. Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made colleagues feel threatened. We have investigated the employees involved and blocked their access to our systems. Those who refused to leave were arrested by law enforcement and removed from the office.

As a result of the investigation, today we have terminated 28 employees who were found to be involved. We will continue to investigate and respond as necessary.

This type of behavior has no place in our workplace and we will not tolerate it. This is a clear violation of multiple policies that all employees must abide by, including our Code of Conduct and our Harassment, Discrimination, Retaliation, Standards of Conduct, and Workplace Issues policies.

We are a business, and all Googlers are expected to read our policies and apply them to their behavior and communications at work. The vast majority of our employees are doing the right thing. If you're one of the few who are tempted to think that we'll overlook behavior that violates our policies, think again. We take this matter extremely seriously and will continue to enforce our long-standing policies and take action against disruptive behavior, up to and including termination.

They should expect to hear more from their leaders about standards of behavior and discourse in the workplace.

Chris

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/google-memo-warning-employees-think-again-before-sit-in-protests-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos