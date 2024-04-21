Earth Day 2024 Doodle – Google Doodles





G: Turks and Caicos Islands. These islands are home to significant areas of biodiversity, and conservation efforts are aimed at addressing ongoing environmental challenges, including protecting natural resources and coral reefs, and recovering endangered species such as the Turks and Caicos rock iguana. Activities are underway.

O: Scorpion Reef National Park, Mexico. Also known as Arrecife de Alacranes, this is the largest coral reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico and is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. This marine reserve serves as a refuge for intricate corals and several endangered species of birds and turtles.

O: Vatnadjukur National Park, Iceland. Established as a national park in 2008 after decades of advocacy, this UNESCO World Heritage Site protects Europe's largest glacier and its surrounding ecosystem. A mix of volcanoes and glaciers creates unusual landscapes and plants.

G: Ja National Park, Brazil. Also known as the National Park, this park is one of the largest forest reserves in South America and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, it shelters a wide variety of species, including margays, jaguars, giant otters, and Amazonian manatees.

L: Great Green Wall, Nigeria. Launched in 2007, this African Union-led initiative is restoring land affected by desertification across Africa, planting trees and other vegetation while implementing sustainable land management. It also provides economic opportunities, food security and improved climate resilience for people and communities in the region.

E: Pilbara Islands Nature Reserve, Australia. Located near Pilbara Island Nature Reserve, one of Australia's 20 nature reserves, it is home to fragile ecosystems, increasingly rare natural habitats and multiple species of sea turtles, shorebirds and seabirds. It contributes to the conservation of numerous endangered and endangered species, including the

Image courtesy: Airbus, CNES/Airbus, Copernicus, Maxar Technology, USGS/NASA Landsat

More and more people around the world are turning to Google to find ways to live more sustainably. Today, more than one billion people around the world celebrate Earth Day, reminding us to practice sustainable habits all year round and continue the necessary efforts to conserve water, electricity and other resources. Let me do it.

This Earth Day, check out the top trending searches for sustainability and discover how our work is helping people make more sustainable choices.

