Introducing Various Types of Electric Vehicles, President Jokowi Praises PEVS 2024 Exhibition

JAKARTA — On the fourth day, Friday (3/5) afternoon, the PEVS (PERIKLINDO Electric Vehicle Show) 2024 exhibition was visited by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

During his visit, President Joko Widodo was accompanied by a number of senior state officials, including Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang, Minister of Investment/BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Chief of Staff presidential and general president of Periklindo Moeldoko, the general secretary of Periklindo Tenggono. Chuandra, Acting Governor of Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono and President Director Dyandra Promotion of Daswar Marpaung.

President Jokowi accompanied by Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Tenggono Chuandra and Daswar Marpaung, entered the exhibition area.

President Joko Widodo visited several stands during the PEVS 2024 exhibition. These included stands belonging to NEU, Keeway EV, BYD, MAB (Cars of the Nation), PT PLN (Persero).

The President also visited the Asiabike Jakarta exhibition area in Hall A, JIExpo Kemayoran, such as Yadea, Sunra, Aima and Tailg.

After being satisfied with the tour, President Jokowi expressed his appreciation for holding the PEVS 2024 electric vehicle exhibition.

President Jokowi, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and Moeldoko witnessed two-wheeled electric vehicle products.

The PEVS exhibition not only offers complete electric vehicles, but also helps government programs accelerate Indonesia's energy transition.

The electric vehicle show went very well. “I saw that there were many types of vehicles, from motorcycles to cars, there were even buses and trucks,” Jokowi said after visiting the PEVS 2024 exhibition.

President Jokowi and Moeldoko boarded the electric bus on display.

Jokowi is optimistic that Indonesia will have its own electric vehicle ecosystem in the future. The reason is that in terms of production, Indonesia still has enormous potential.

Additionally, Indonesia will also soon have an industrial battery factory that will begin production next month.

And if we take electric vehicles for example, we have a capacity of 1.6 million electric motorcycles per year. Today, only around 100,000 examples have been produced here. This means that there is still a very big opportunity. “Secondly, next month there will be a so-called industrial battery factory that will start production, so we hope that this ecosystem will be built soon,” Jokowi explained.

One of the stands visited by President Jokowi was that of state-owned electricity company PT PLN (Persero).

President Director of PT PLN (Persero) Darmawan Prasodjo gave a direct explanation to President Jokowi about PLN's willingness to support the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia.

President Jokowi and Moeldoko listened to an explanation from a representative of one of the exhibition participants.

To date, PLN and its partners have provided 1,370 units of public electric vehicle charging stations (SPKLU), 9,886 public electric vehicle charging stations (SPLU) and 2,182 public electric battery swap stations (SPBKLU). ) and innovated by developing 2,000 SPKLU units on existing electricity. poles scattered throughout Indonesia.

We presented the PLN Mobile application which includes the EV Digital Services (EVDS) platform. “With this feature, people can easily find the location of the nearest charging station, monitor electricity purchase transactions, use home charging services, test drive services and even purchase electric vehicles,” Darmawan said.

President Jokowi's arrival was one of many festivities present on the fourth day of the PEVS 2024 exhibition since its opening on Tuesday, April 30. PEVS 2024 continues to show its enthusiasm with various entertainment programs and information about electric vehicles.

Various top programs continue to entertain visitors. Like the electric bicycle/motorcycle community (KOSMIK) which enlivens the electric motorcycle show (KOSMIK) with interesting attractions for electric motorcyclists.

Visitors had the opportunity to observe the actions of students participating in the Formula Student Show Off event.

In this segment, students showed their knowledge and creativity in designing future electric vehicles. With a burning spirit of innovation, they will present projects that combine the latest technologies with revolutionary design, becoming a source of inspiration for the electric vehicle industry of the future.

Another enthusiasm was also seen at the GESITS stand, one of the main manufacturers of electric motorcycles in Indonesia also participated in hosting the PEVS 2024 event. At this show, GESITS announced its collaboration with IBC and Hyundai Kefico.

Marketing Director of PT Gesits Motor Nusantara, Doddy Setiawan, added that this collaboration between GESITS, IBC and Hyundai Kefico will present 2 models of electric motorcycles.

President Jokowi, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Moeldoko and Tenggono Chuandra made a press release.

This collaboration includes cutting-edge technological business cooperation to be at the forefront of improving performance with quality products with guaranteed durability and reliability in the electric motorcycle industry, including its ecosystem.

This collaboration will also bring the latest technologies to the electric vehicle industry, including the development of more efficient battery systems, optimization of engine performance and the integration of the latest technologies.

It was even more lively with the Buyers Evening Gathering event and the concerts that were presented to pamper the visitors present.

With the fourth day of the event in full swing, PEVS 2024 continues to strengthen its position as the largest electric vehicle exhibition in Southeast Asia, providing not only entertainment, but also inspiration to all. visitors.

“With various interesting and educational activities on offer, PEVS 2024 is aimed at all groups, from the youngest to the oldest. “We hope to offer an unforgettable experience to all visitors,” explained Rudi MF.

Visitors were excited to visit the PEVS 2024 exhibition.

PEVS 2024 is still open until May 5, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. WIB. Visitors only need to pay IDR 50,000 for the entrance ticket which can be purchased via the PLN Mobile application, as well as directly at the entrance to the exhibition area, JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta.

Experience the era of vehicle electrification in Indonesia by visiting PEVS 2024, Indonesia's leading electric vehicle exhibition. ***

