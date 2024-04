Innovation and Inclusion: Google Women TechMakers International Women's Day at Seidenberg

April 5, 2024 Pace University's Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems has transformed into a vibrant hub for celebrating and empowering women in technology. This event is part of the Google Women TechMakers International Women's Day (IWD) event series, which brings together women from diverse technology backgrounds through engaging speakers, interactive workshops, and rich networking opportunities. The purpose is that.

Dr. Jonathan Hill, Dean of the Seidenberg School, along with Katie Todd, Co-Director of Pace's AI Lab, delivered a welcome and address highlighting the importance of fostering a supportive environment for women in the technology industry. The event has started.

One of the standout sessions was Google Women TechMaker, led by Dr. Christelle Scharff, co-director of Pace's AI Lab, and joined by research assistants Om Gaikhe and Samyak Meshram. This session explored how artificial intelligence can revolutionize fabric pattern design. Following this, Pace student Yousuf Aafreen announced his Gen AI competition and during the event he challenged participants to create innovative AI solutions using Google Gemini AI models. I tried it.

The afternoon began with a “Build with AI” session, where Google Developer Expert (GDE) Kartik Derasari provided an overview of Google Gemini and delivered a hands-on workshop to help participants build practical technology solutions. I did. The day continued with a critical look at the ethical considerations of AI from Dr. Olga Scrivner, Google Women TechMakers and Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Her virtual talk “Recognizing GenAI: Ethics, Bias, and Disruptive Innovation” highlighted the importance of ethical AI development.

Miriam O'Shea's session “Unlock the Next Iteration of YOU'' provided personal insight into career growth and personal development in the technology industry. The day featured a dynamic panel titled “Tech Women in Action” featuring Dr. Karimunnisa Lu, Regine Gilbert, and Christine Gutu, who shared their personal moments, experiences, and strategies for success in the tech field. It concluded with a discussion.

The event not only celebrated the achievements of women in technology, but also highlighted Pace University's commitment to inclusivity and innovation. The event was a success thanks to our amazing volunteers: Begimai Zhumakova, Om Gaikhe, Yousuf Aafren, Darsh Joshi, Tiandra Lall, and Melanie Madera. The gathering left attendees inspired, connected, and given new insights and tools to navigate and excel in the AI ​​space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pace.edu/news/innovation-and-inclusion-google-women-techmakers-international-womens-day-seidenberg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos