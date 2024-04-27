New Pixel 8a leak hints at a major upgrade in almost every way





Kelly Wang/ZDNET

If you're considering buying a new Pixel smartphone, you might want to wait a few months. Google Pixel 8a is expected to be released, or at least announced, at the company's I/O 2024 conference in May. Thanks to a new leak, we now know the phone's likely specs, which might give you pause about the more expensive Pixel 8.

The leak comes courtesy of Android Authority, which cites “sources inside Google.”

Related article: Google Pixel 7a review: Introducing the new best Android smartphones under $500

First is the display. It appears to be set to have a 120hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of HDR brightness. That's significantly better than the Pixel 7a at 90hz and 1,000 nits, and even more surprisingly on par with the Pixel 8. It's an even competition, at least when it comes to display. The screen size of the Pixel 8a is also 6.1 inches, the same as the Pixel 7a, and slightly smaller than the Pixel 8. Good news for those who don't like big smartphones.

Additionally, the specifications suggest that Google's Pixel 8a will be powered by a Tensor G3 chip. This isn't necessarily surprising, but it puts the device once again on par with the Pixel 8 and offers a significant upgrade from the G2 that came with the Pixel 7a. The G3 chip is also the brains behind the Pixel 8 Pro's much-touted AI features, some of which were removed in the base Pixel 8. It is unclear whether the Pixel 8a's AI features are even less compared to his Pixel 8, or if they are even included. It will be equivalent.

Also: New Pixel 8a leak reveals Google's most dramatic (and inconsistent) design change yet

And finally, Android Authority revealed that the Pixel 8a is likely to receive support for DisplayPort output. This is a feature that the rest of the Pixel 8 series technically had at launch, but it remained unused until the recent beta release. This feature allows you to connect an external display using the USB-C port, essentially turning your phone into a mini-computer.

One area where the Pixel 8a likely won't catch up to the Pixel 8 is the camera. The Pixel 8a appears to carry over the same cameras as the Pixel 7a: 64MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide camera, and 13MP selfie camera.

The leak didn't include a price, but given these specs, it might be hard to choose the Pixel 8 once the Pixel 8a is released. The Pixel 7a was priced at $499 at launch, and if the 8a can match that price, it's going to be a great deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/new-pixel-8a-leak-suggests-major-upgrades-in-almost-every-way/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos