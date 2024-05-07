Will Microsoft and OpenAI become sworn enemies?





Microsoft and OpenAI have long had a complex, codependent relationship that always makes you want to sing Avril Lavigne (why does it have to be so complicated?).

It all started with Microsoft's $1 billion investment in OpenAI in 2019 and expanded with a $10 billion commitment in 2023, much of it in the form of cloud computing purchases rather than cash. I am. In exchange, Microsoft received the right to reuse OpenAIs models, became a minority shareholder in the for-profit part of the OpenAIs business, and was legally obligated to pursue the nonprofit's mission as a result.

This mechanism gives OpenAI special power. According to OpenAI, the company's nonprofit board plans to decide when the company will achieve its AGI (artificial general intelligence) in which AI will eventually surpass humans in economically valuable work. Once the board determines that he has reached AGI, such systems will be excluded from his IP license and other commercial terms with Microsoft. Translation: Once OpenAI achieves its stated mission of reaching AGI, Microsoft will likely no longer be able to access or profit from OpenAI's AGI-level technology.

Issues with OpenAI's nonprofit board surfaced with the sudden firing of CEO Sam Altmanand, who was quickly reinstated in November 2023. Before his firing, Altman said he and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were far from frenemy territory and that their relationship was very good.

But recent developments make me wonder if the big tech companies and the $80 billion startups are becoming total enemies. In the end, Nadella was blindsided by Mr. Altman's ouster and learned of it mere minutes before the rest of the world. And on a joint episode of Altman's Drama Podcast, Pivot and On with Kara Swisher, he said: Also. That's it!

Microsoft is decidedly risk-averse these days. Less than two months ago, Microsoft announced the creation of a new organization called Microsoft AI, with Mustafa Suleyman, founder of DeepMind and co-founder of Inflection AI, as CEO. Microsoft also paid him $650 million for the intellectual property rights to Inflections. And yesterday, The Information reported that Microsoft is preparing a new, large-scale, cutting-edge AI model to compete with OpenAI (and Google and Anthropic). This new model, known internally as MAI-1, is overseen by Suleiman.

OpenAI's Altman, on the other hand, seems less focused on the parts of the business that benefit Microsoft and more focused on the company's relentless pursuit of achieving AGI. Speaking to students at Stanford University last week, he emphasized his belief that any expense to support that mission is justified.

Maybe there's someone somewhere at OpenAI who's more business-minded than me and is worried about how much they're spending, but I don't really care, he said. I don't care, I really don't care, whether we spend $500 million a year, $5 billion a year, $50 billion a year, he continued. I was making AGI for as long as I could find a way to pay the bills. It will be expensive.

It remains to be seen whether Microsoft will continue to invest in OpenAI due to its huge cost and unclear mission. After all, Microsoft's investment in OpenAI in 2019 was the result of Google's AI efforts, according to internal emails released last week as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's ongoing antitrust case against Google. He said he was very concerned that the company was expanding years ahead of its time.

In a 2019 email to Nadella and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott wrote that the company was years behind its competitors in terms of scale for machine learning. I am.

Of course, Microsoft is now considered the clear AI leader. Nadella appears to be shrewd with the multi-dimensional chess game to ensure his company doesn't fall behind again in his AI field. At the same time, the OpenAI drama continues. OpenAI is said to be planning to release an AI-powered search product similar to Perplexity that could compete with Google. But this morning, The Information reported that OpenAI may be postponing an event where its leaders were expected to share updates and show off product demonstrations, but the content of the event is It was unknown.

So are Microsoft and OpenAI outright enemies at this point, or will Nadella and Altman's bromance continue? As recently as January, the two sides showed unity during the Davos debate on partnership. But either way, Microsoft seems to be taking no chances.

So, here's some AI news.

AI research

Meta-researchers say that predicting multiple “tokens” is key to improving the speed and accuracy of LLM. Large language models may seem incredibly smart, but in reality they're just predicting what the next word will be based on the billions of words they've been trained on. More specifically, it is trained on word fragments called “tokens.” Typically, LLMs predict one word at a time, but in recent studies, meta-researchers have improved the accuracy and speed of AI large-scale language models (LLMs) by having them predict multiple tokens at once. I am proposing to improve it. This study found that this technology could be a powerful tool for some LLM applications, making them faster and more accurate at a lower cost.

brain food

Met Gala AI deepfake fooled Katy Perry's mother. Is this a sign of things to come?

Last night's Metropolitan Museum of Art Annual Gala featured a glittering star and even more dazzling high fashion. However, while pop stars Katy Perry and Rihanna did not attend the event, AI images made it appear as if they were present, making it look like they were attending the event, which fit perfectly with the Met's “Sleeping Beauty: Fashion Awakens” theme. The fake fooled even Katy Perry's own mother. An AI image of Katy Perry in her flower-adorned long gown went viral on social media, with Perry eventually posting the caption, “I couldn't go to the Met, I had to work.” He also posted it on Instagram. This made many people wonder. Is this just the tip of her AI deepfakes iceberg? The answer is clearly yes.

