Google's May 2024 security update brings fixes to Pixel Bluetooth and camera





Summary Android 15 is almost here, but Google continues to focus on improving stability and security with Android 14 updates. His May 2024 update for Pixel smartphones resolves bugs with Bluetooth audio and Pixel 8 series camera performance. The May security patch includes fixes for various vulnerabilities, and the updates will be rolled out to his Pixel devices in stages.

With Android 15 taking several months to reach the stable channel, Google is still working hard to make sure Android 14 is as stable and secure as possible. The next quarterly Pixel Feature Drop won't be released until June, so this month will see a more modest release that closes some vulnerabilities and addresses some bugs.

Related Who knew scratching your Google Pixel could give you a huge cosmetic makeover Don't try this if you want to trade in your Google Pixel in the future

Google announced the update today on its Pixel product forums, noting that the build number is AP1A.240505.004 or AP1A.240505.005 and the security patch level is May 5, 2024. Security is the main purpose of the monthly patch, but in the release notes this update addresses two existing bugs in Pixel smartphones. Specifically, improvements to Bluetooth LE audio for most Pixel models and camera fixes for the Pixel 8 series.

The May 2024 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users. See below for details.

General improvements to Bluetooth LE audio stability or performance*[1]

Fixed camera performance under certain conditions when recording video *[2]

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[2] pixel 8 pro, pixel 8

The latest Android security bulletin outlines the May 1st and May 5th patch levels.

Details about the May security patch have also been provided, but Google's Pixel-specific security information has not yet been published. In an Android-wide security bulletin, Google outlines his two patches. One date is May 1 for Android vulnerabilities, and the other is May 5 for vendor-specific bug hardening.

The May 1 patch covers a set of 11 critical vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). Four of them addressed privilege escalation targeting the Android framework, and the remaining four were related to the Android system. Google Play system updates also address vulnerabilities in Healthfitness, Media Framework, and Permission Controller components. Of these, only one Android system CVE is marked as severe (CVE-2024-23706).

The May 5th security patch addresses seven vulnerabilities in the Android kernel, three in proprietary Arm components, four additional vulnerabilities in MediaTek hardware, and ten more vulnerabilities in Qualcomm components. None of these could be described as significant in severity.

If you are ready to install this update,[設定]→[システム]→[ソフトウェア アップデート]→[システム アップデート]You can check if it's rolled out to your phone by going to Depending on carrier approval, it may take several weeks to reach all devices. So, if you don't see the new version, you can try the manual method. Note that you will need an unlocked bootloader to flash the factory image that Google released today. Although not a requirement for sideloading OTA files, it is still recommended.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-may-2024-security-update-b/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos