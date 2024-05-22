InnoVEX 2024 features record number of participating countries and showcases the dynamics of innovation





TAIPEI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The InnoVEX Innovation and Startup section of COMPUTEX 2024 will be grandly held from June 4th to June 7th on the 4th floor of Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2. This year, more than 400 startups from these companies will be participating. Thirty countries will participate, covering four main themes: artificial intelligence, green technology, smart mobility, and semiconductor applications. This will provide startups and potential partners with more opportunities for in-depth interaction, ushering in a new era of innovation in the technology industry.

2023 InnoVEX Exhibition Area

Focus on green technology: InnoVEX is committed to sustainable energy development

As a globally important startup matching platform, InnoVEX will focus on green technology this year, introducing innovative products in green energy and environmental protection technology. These include renewable energy systems, smart energy-saving devices and environmental monitoring solutions aimed at helping businesses and society achieve more sustainable development. In addition, the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Small and Medium Enterprises Pavilion focuses on themes such as green technology and AI, and invites outstanding startups from home and abroad to exhibit their cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, creating new opportunities for the green economy. inject vitality and sustainable energy.

Collaboration between international and government pavilions to create momentum for innovation

This year's international pavilions will include startup teams led by Belgium's Flanders Pavilion, Brazil Pavilion, France Pavilion, Australia's New South Wales Pavilion, Japan Pavilion, Indonesia Pavilion and India Pavilion. These pavilions aim to leverage mature technologies to engage in in-depth exchanges with the international startup industry. TAITRA said this year's international pavilions focus on market application and environmental sustainability. For example, the Belgian pavilion adopts QustomDot's solvent-free quantum dot inkjet technology. The technology is less toxic and uses an additive manufacturing process, contributing to a greener display industry. The French pavilion is made up of nine startups, providing solutions related to renewable energy, such as converting solar energy into electricity, in line with the current demand for environmental protection and sustainable development.

In addition to the national pavilion, major accelerators such as Garage+, StarFab, Taipei Exchange, National Yangming Jiaotong University, and National Taiwan University System's research industry platform will also be on display. StarFab actively supports the creation of business opportunities for startups and brings unlimited possibilities to startups in fields such as AIoT, 5G, XR, and cybersecurity. Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) strengthens the global impact and competitiveness of Taiwanese startups through international competitions and world-class accelerators. In addition, the Ministry of Economy's Small and Medium Enterprise Pavilion, which focuses on green technology, provides an important platform for the development of a green economy and is sure to resonate with more startups.

