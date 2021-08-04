Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert App: India’s first earthquake early warning system to be launched today





Key Features Earthquake early warning systems monitor earthquakes in real time. The alert is sent in a few seconds by the IIT-Roorkee early warning system The IIT-Roorkee controller will receive signals from the sensors in real time

Dehradun: India’s first earthquake early warning system will be unveiled in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. In the event of an earthquake, an alert will be sent via phones in areas expected to be exposed to seismic waves, giving people time to look for safe places. It will resemble those in Japan, Mexico, and the United States.

Earthquake early warning systems monitor earthquakes in real time. Notably, the slowest seismic waves also travel at speeds of more than 11,100 kilometers per hour, giving people in areas far from the epicenter only seconds to react.

The alert is sent in those few seconds by an early warning system.

Using seismic data from 200 sensors across the main central thrust zone (a large Himalayan geological fault), the Uttarakhand facility will follow a similar pattern. A new app, the Uttarakhand Bhookamp Alert App, has been developed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Rourke.

According to Piyush Rautella, Executive Director of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), the IIT-Roorkee controller will receive signals from sensors in real time. Then, a special algorithm will analyze the signals in terms of how far the waves are expected to cut, the areas they are likely to hit, etc. When there is an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 or more, the system will generate an alert and send through the app, The Times of India reported, Rautella said.

People will receive notification of earthquake size and source along with time counter which is counting down. After the time is up, a red button will appear indicating “I need help” and a green button will indicate “I am safe,” and this information can be used by first responders to plan rescue operations, the daily reported.

According to Professor Kamal from IIT-Roorkee, a few seconds to a minute can be gained with the system, depending on how close one is to the epicenter. For example, during an earthquake in a hill area, people in Dehradun were given 15 seconds to evacuate.

Moreover, the government is setting up sirens to alert the public, especially in urban areas.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarkashi in 1991, killing more than a thousand people. In 1999, another earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck Chamoli, killing more than 100 people. It is estimated that the largest earthquake in the region occurred in more than two centuries, in 1803, with a magnitude of 7.

