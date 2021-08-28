Joint statement of the Multilateral Leaders Working Group on scaling tools for COVID-19





At its third meeting, the COVID-19 Multilateral Leaders Working Group (MLT), leaders of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization – met with leaders of the African Vaccine Acquisition Fund (AVAT), the African CDC , Gavi and UNICEF to address barriers to rapid vaccine growth in low- and low-middle-income countries, especially in Africa, and issued the following statement: “The global introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine is advancing at two alarmingly different rates. Less than 2% of adults are fully vaccinated in most low-income countries compared to almost 50% in high-income countries. These countries, most of which are in Africa, simply do not have access to enough vaccines to meet even the global targets of 10% coverage in all countries by September and 40% by the end of 2021, let alone the African Union target of 70% by 2022. years. This one vaccine inequality crisis leads to a dangerous deviation in COVID-19 survival rates and in the global economy. We appreciate the important work of AVAT and COVAX in trying to resolve this unacceptable situation. However, effectively addressing this acute shortage of vaccine supply in low- and lower-middle-income countries and fully enabling AVAT and COVAX requires urgent cooperation between vaccine manufacturers, vaccine-producing countries and countries that have already achieved high vaccination rates. To ensure that all countries achieve global targets of at least 10% coverage by September and 40% by the end of 2021: We call on countries that have contracted large quantities of vaccines to replace short-term delivery schedules with COVAX and AVAT.

We call on vaccine manufacturers to give priority immediately and fulfill their contracts with COVAX and AVAT and to submit regular, clear supply forecasts.

We call on the G7 and all dose-sharing countries to fulfill their promises urgently, with improved pipeline visibility, product shelf life and support for auxiliary supplies, as barely 10% of the nearly 900 million delivered doses have been delivered so far.

We call on all countries to remove export restrictions and all other trade barriers to COVID-19 vaccines and inputs involved in their production. In parallel, we are intensifying our work with COVAX and AVAT to address ongoing problems with vaccine delivery, production and trade, especially in Africa, and we are mobilizing grants and concession funding for these purposes. We will also explore funding mechanisms to cover future vaccine needs as requested by AVAT. We will advocate for better supply and investment forecasts to increase country preparedness and absorption capacity. We will continue to improve our data, identify gaps, and improve transparency in the supply and use of all COVID-19 tools. The time for action is now. There is an ongoing pandemic – and the health of the world – “.

