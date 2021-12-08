A series of earthquakes shake off the coast of Oregon





The earthquakes occurred along the Blanco fault zone of least concern

Written by: Tim Steele

Posted: Dec 7, 2021/03:06PM PST / Update: Dec 7, 2021/07:47PM PST

Map showing the Blanco fault zone off the coast of Oregon, 2019 (USGS)

PORTLAND, Oregon (KOIN) – A string of earthquakes was recorded off the coast of Oregon on Tuesday, but it is not expected to result in a much larger earthquake.

The earthquakes occurred in the Blanco fault zone, a common place for earthquake swarms, said Natasha Stenbock, chief meteorologist for KOIN 6 News. The most dangerous event would have been if they were in the Cascadia subduction zone.

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded around 7 a.m. 283 miles west of Kos Bay. Another earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale, occurred around 11:15 a.m. at roughly the same location.

At about 1:30 p.m., a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck at the same location, followed 27 minutes later by another 5.5-magnitude earthquake at that location. Two hours later, another earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred in that area. Then at 4:17 p.m., another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was recorded. Just 19 minutes later, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit that region.

Then a rapid sequence of earthquakes, between 4.0 and 5.8 degrees, occurred in the same region at 4:52 pm, 5:07 pm, 5:21 pm, 5:38 pm, 6:55 pm and 7:14 pm

All earthquakes were recorded about 10 km below the surface. There were no reports of injuries or damage from the US Geological Survey.

A 2019 article in Scientific American said that “the Blanco fault zone earthquake is fun, not scary.”

The article says in part: “The BFZ is a gentle shift fault zone somewhat similar to the San Andreas zone, only underwater and less dangerous to humans. It forms the boundary between the Juan de Fuca Plate and the Pacific Ocean, located about 200 km west of the Cascadia subduction zone, where Juan de Fuca is sinking under the North American plate. This may not seem like a great distance on a global scale, but it is very cumbersome when it comes to separating the fault zones.”

Scott Burns, a professor of geology at Portland State University, spoke with KOIN 6 News about Tuesday’s earthquakes.

