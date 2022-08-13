What’s that sound? Likely a meteorite over Salt Lake City.





It was the boom heard around Salt Lake City on Saturday morning that made everyone from meteorologists to the governor of Utah wonder—was it thunder or maybe an earthquake?

But within a few hours, National Weather Service meteorologists said they had solved the mystery: It was just a meteor rushing through the air.

Thunderstorms swept the area around 6 a.m. local time but disappeared with sunrise. At about 8:30 a.m., a distinct “bang” was heard throughout Salt Lake City, prompting people to take to social media and share footage of the noise they had heard.

Some wondered if it was an earthquake. But the University of Utah seismological stations, which monitor earthquake activity, confirmed in a tweet on Twitter that no such activity had been recorded.

Others believe it may have been a training exercise at Tooele Army Depot, a military base and storage facility near Salt Lake City. In April, a similar loud bang turned out to detonate Army material during the planned annual exercises, according to the local ABC chapter.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said he heard the noise while jogging and that it had nothing to do with the military. The governor said the meteorite is “probably the best theory”.

Then the National Weather Service took to Twitter to say that “two reddish pixels” were detected on the geostationary lightning chart, which detects lightning. However, the Weather Service said the pixels were not associated with thunderstorms but were instead “likely to be the meteor’s path/flashing.”

“We now have video confirmation of the meteor being heard across northern Utah, southern Idaho and elsewhere this morning,” the weather service said on Twitter.

The meteor discovery coincided with the peak of the Perseid meteor shower, which peaked Thursday night through early Friday morning. (Sturgeon Moon made it hard to see pigeons this year.)

There have been more than a dozen reports to the organization confirming a fireball sighting, said Mike Hankey, director of operations for the American Meteor Society.

Mr Hanke said several people have reported seeing the meteor and then a “late” surge, which occurs when the object “penetrates deep into the atmosphere”.

“If the object is large enough, it will come close enough to the surface to make that sound,” Mr. Hanke said. “It’s like a sound barrier in some cases; others can see an airburst or a blast in the air.”

Since the meteor was recorded on the lightning map, Mr. Hanke said it was “remarkably bright”. He added that it was possible, based on the later mutations, that the meteorite landed on Earth.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that a meteor has caused a brief panic or confusion.

In January, a meteor could have exploded over Pittsburgh and created noises similar to that in Salt Lake City. And in 2020, an explosion-like sound was heard from a meteorite in Syracuse, New York, and a fiery red light was seen as far as Baltimore and Ontario, according to the Baltimore Sun. In October last year, a boom that shook homes in New Hampshire led to theories that an earthquake or an airplane was the cause, but the sound likely came from a meteorite.

