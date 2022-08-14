A look at earthquakes in Alabama





Here in the Tennessee Valley, earthquakes don’t happen every day but they certainly aren’t rare. Most of the time, when an earthquake occurs here, it is of low magnitude and cannot be felt. The areas that usually experience earthquakes are areas along the fault line. For example, California on the San Andreas Fault. Although our region does not lie directly above the fault line, we still see earthquakes.

In northern Alabama, the earthquakes are associated with the South Appalachian Seismic Zone while southern Alabama is affected by the Bahama Shale Seismic Zone. Just to the northwest is the New Madrid Fault, and this affects parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The strength of an earthquake is measured by the Richter scale, which was developed in 1935. The magnitude of an earthquake is determined by the amplitude of the waves recorded on a seismograph. The size on the scale ranges from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest. Earthquakes in Alabama range from 2.5 to 5.4, which puts it in the small earthquake category. In this category, the reported damage is generally minimal and can be felt.

Looking at the statistics for North Alabama, the area experienced 37 earthquakes; This is based on earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or higher. This range was chosen because anything under 2.5, while detectable, is hard to feel. Data from 1950 to the present day were examined, using information from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Here in North Alabama, the earthquake averages 3.0 degrees.

DeKalb County felt the strongest earthquake here in the viewing area. On April 29, 2003, 4.6 degrees were discovered 5 miles south of Valley Head. The epicenter of this earthquake was within Desoto State Park and is likely the place where the largest earthquake occurred. According to the USGS, just over 17,000 individuals have reported feeling the quake.

Looking at the entire state of Alabama, there has been a significant amount of earthquakes from 1950 to the present. There were a total of 163 earthquakes 2.5 or greater on the Richter scale. Some of these earthquakes have been associated with mine blasts, mine collapses, or other types of eruptions.

The strongest earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was measured, and this happened twice. The first earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was in 1997, nine miles northwest of Flumaton in the southern parts of the state. The second was to the west of Birmingham near the community of North Jones in 1999.

Saturday earthquake

Early in the morning on Saturday, August 14th, some viewers had a meager start to their day. An earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale hit parts of northern Madison County during the predawn hours. The epicenter of this earthquake was 3.7 miles northwest of the community of Hazel Green.

You can read more about this earthquake here.

