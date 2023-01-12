Rattlesnakes in South Carolina, far from the swarm’s former area





The epicenter of the South Carolina earthquake is located in the orange dot within the concentric colored circles. Photo: USGS

An earthquake rocked South Carolina late last night. The epicenter was far from the former Elgin Squadron area in the state. According to the USGS, the relatively weak 1.9-magnitude event occurred at 11:03 p.m. last night. Despite its intensity and time, ten people used the USGS “Did You Feel It?” Tool on the Earthquakes website to report the feeling of shaking. The epicenter was located outside of Hopkins, South Carolina. And it struck at a depth of only 6 kilometers.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Department (SCEMD), there are approximately 10-15 earthquakes each year in South Carolina, most of which are not felt by residents; On average, only 3-5 are felt each year. Most of the earthquakes in South Carolina are located in the Middleton Place-Summerville seismic region. The two most important historical earthquakes in South Carolina were the Charleston-Summerville earthquake of 1886 and the Union County earthquake of 1913. The 1886 earthquake in Charleston was the most damaging earthquake in the eastern United States. It was also the most destructive earthquake in the United States during the nineteenth century.

Experts worry that a large-scale earthquake will strike at some point in the future and cause significant damage and loss of life. Although it has been more than 100 years since the last major earthquake, a 2001 study titled “A Comprehensive Study of Seismic Hazards and Vulnerabilities for South Carolina” confirmed that the state is highly susceptible to seismic activity. The study, based on scientific research, provided information about potential effects of earthquakes on existing populations and on modern structures and systems, including roads, bridges, homes, commercial and government buildings, schools, hospitals, and water and sanitation facilities.

Sign welcomes the people to Elgin, “Home of the Catfish Stomp.” Photo: Elgin/Facebook

Since December 2021, South Carolina has been dealing with a mysterious swarm of earthquakes near Elgin. However, today’s earthquake occurred about 10 miles south where most of the Elgin-Swarm earthquakes hit.

The mysterious swarm began on Monday, December 27 at 2:18 PM. The first quake, with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck 30 miles north of Columbia, South Carolina, at a depth of only 3.1 kilometers. More than 3,100 residents reported to the USGS that they felt it at the time, with one report of shaking coming from as far away as Rock Hill, which is located on the North/South Carolina border. While the earthquake was felt by many, no damage was reported in the Palmetto State. This earthquake was followed by 10 other events ranging in magnitude from 1.5 to 2.6. The second earthquake occurred three hours and twenty minutes after the first. More than 80 more earthquakes have struck there throughout 2022 as the unusual swarm continues.

According to the USGS, the swarm is a series of mostly small earthquakes with no identifiable main shock. “Swarms are usually short-lived, but they can last for days, weeks, or sometimes even months,” the USGS adds. However, the South Carolina event at Elgin does not fit the typical definition of squadron because the first event was much larger than the rest.

It is not yet known if this earthquake had anything to do with the Elgin squadron. Elgin hasn’t had an earthquake in the last 30 days and it’s too early to tell if there will be more earthquakes in any of these places in the coming days and weeks.

