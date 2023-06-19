6.4-magnitude earthquake – 120 km east of San Jose del Cabo, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:30 pm (GMT -7)





San Jose del Cabo (117.6 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, vibration / very short: I was sitting on the sofa watching TV and I felt the sofa move. My plants leaves were moving and there is no fan or AC and the windows are closed. There was no wind making them move. | 5 users found this interesting.

Merkel, Texas (1321.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, vibration / 2-5 sec: wake me up with locker and mirror on wall vibration | 6 users found this interesting.

Cogliacanceto, Sinaloa (201 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 20-30 seconds: Like once 15 years ago, a pickup truck drove past me | 4 users found this interesting.

Sabalo Country, Sinaloa (213.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / weak vibration (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds: On the second floor of the condo I thought it might be a truck but couldn’t hear any cars. Then I noticed ripples of oil in a clear bottle and a large, full-length mirror vibrating in its frame. Nothing seems to have fallen. I felt nauseous for about 10 minutes. | 2 users found this interesting.

Culiacán, Sinaloa (205.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / very weak vibration (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds: I was in bed and it started shaking frequently and the windows too my mom was in another room and she feels it too | 2 users found this interesting.

Mazatlan (213.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: in the kitchen. I heard creaking, and witnessed a glass table top vibrate. I felt the building vibrate under my bare feet 2 users found this interesting.

San Jose del Cabo (118.6 km from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): On the third floor of the hotel. Building felt shaking / swaying | 3 users found this interesting.

Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico (204.2 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: On my bed then move back and forth for 2-3 seconds | 3 users found this interesting.

35 km from El Salto, Pueblo Nuevo, Durango (294.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): Oscillates for 5 seconds | 3 users found this interesting.

Los (112.4 km west-northwest of the epicenter) [Map] /Very weak vibration (MMI II): The vibration was felt for 2 minutes | 3 users found this interesting.

Colonia del Sol, Los Cabos, Baja California Sur (153.4 km WSW from epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II): It felt as small as a baby wave I was lying on the bed | 3 users found this interesting.

Mazatlan, Sinaloa Mexico / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Slight rolling (sideways tilting in one direction) / 5-10 secs: The apartment building was moving, and the TV was shaking on its base. | 3 users found this interesting.

Gulf of California (63.5 km north from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): I received a 6.6 earthquake alert on this site at 130 PM | 2 users found this interesting.

Mazatlan Sinaloa, Mexico (214.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: I sat still and felt my couch vibrate. There were no cars driving near my house. | 2 users found this interesting.

Cabo San Lucas (145.4 km from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): Sitting on the bed, the TV was shaking and creaking. Sixth floor apartment. | 2 users found this interesting.

Culiacán (205.8 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 2-5 sec: I am lying on my bed and feel a little bit of vibration | 2 users found this interesting.

Canada. Vancouver, British Columbia (3,133.4 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal (sideways) swaying / 5-10 seconds: Felt light shaking sideways, while in bed taking a nap, lasted for a few seconds. I went to the Internet to see if there was an earthquake nearby, I finally found websites, this earthquake was the only one nearby (but not too close) but the timing was right.

Cerritos, Mazatlan, Mexico (211.2 km east from epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single lateral shaking / 1-2 seconds: While lying down, I felt 2 sideways movements. Very light, but recognizable. | One user found this interesting.

Culiacán (208.2 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III): crazy | One user found this interesting.

Corfu (1063.4 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 20-30 seconds: The building started to shake and rattle | One user found this interesting.

Eldorado, Culiacán, Sinaloa (167.8 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Extreme Vibration (MMI VIII): Rafa G | One user found this interesting.

Mazatlan, Sinaloa (214.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds: In bed, I felt a slight vibration for a few seconds. | One user found this interesting.

Fort Collins CO / Moderate shaking (MMI V) / Shake and Roll / 5-10 secs: It was about 1:30pm heard a strange noise, then the floor moved and things were shaking the springs on the garage door. A very strange feeling

Ploiești and in bed / do not feel: I was sleeping when I entered the application I saw Mag 6 (this one). | One user found this interesting.

San Jose Del Cabo / Mild Shaking (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 10-15 sec: Minor Shaking | One user found this interesting.

Guatemala (2121.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Unperceived (Reported by our app) Victoria, Carver, Minnesota (2752.5km NE of epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel: I didn’t feel the earthquake in Mexico (reported by our app) Portoleta, Pima, AZ (1040.7 km NW of epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

Culiacan Sinaloa (207.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / 5-10 seconds: See my movie this way

Mazatlan Sinaloa (217.7 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Mazatlan (218.9 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

