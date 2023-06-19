San Jose Earthquakes fan kicks during the halftime show: video





SAN JOSE, Calif. — A football fan stunned the crowd when he kicked a kick during the halftime show at the San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night.

The Earthquakes played the Portland Timbers by a score of 0-0, but it was their first half kick that stole the show. The video posted to Twitter showed off the perfect shoe.

In the challenge, three runners line up at the penalty area and take turns trying to hit a kick as close to the center mark as possible.

The first kick was to the far right of the mark. The second kick brought it so close it looked like the competition was in the bag.

Then a left-footed man in jeans and a T-shirt lined up for the third and final kick. Fans cheered and music played in the background as he carefully pushed the ball towards the center of the field.

“That looks good too! That looks good too!” said the announcer as the ball slowly rolled towards the center mark and came to a stop. “Oh, my God!”

It couldn’t be more accurate.

“Hey SportsCenter, do what you want,” Earthquakes wrote, hinting that the kick should be on their top 10 list of plays.

People reacted to the video with shock, calling it the best pass in football history and that the Earthquakes should sign him to the team.

“Unreal. I thought the other guy was in the bag and then this!” tweet @sequoia_hall.

It’s unclear what the prize for the winning kick is, but one commenter said, “I hope this guy wins a million dollars!!”

