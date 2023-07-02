San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time and where to watch





How to watch the MLS match between the Earthquakes and Galaxy, as well as when the game kicks off and team news.

When the San Jose Earthquakes host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night, they will look to move into the top four in the Western Conference standings.

In stark contrast, the LA Galaxy need a win at PayPal Park to avoid finishing the weekend at the bottom of the table.

San Jose is at the top of the list when it comes to unexpected results, despite the fact that few teams have played without any consistency in the Western Conference this season.

The Earthquakes have lost two straight games either side of a five-game winning streak, the last two losses being against the Houston Dynamo and St. Louis City.

Luchi Gonzalez’s side is still in fifth place despite losing more games than they have this season and having a negative goal difference.

The Galaxy are at the other end of the spectrum after failing to build on their fourth-place result the previous season.

The Galaxy are now in 13th place, only avoiding relegation to the bottom thanks to a four-game unbeaten streak that has picked up six points.

Despite three consecutive draws, Greg Vanney’s club still have a chance to regain play-off contention as they still have two games to go against some of the teams above them.

As a team that has lost half of their 18 league games this season, they have to score points consistently for that to make sense.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, broadcast details, and more.

What time does the San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles Galaxy kick off?

The San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy face off on July 1 at PayPal Park. Kick-off is set for 10:30 PM ET or 7:30 PM PT.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy – TV Channels and Live Streaming

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream online through the Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team and Team NewsSan Jose Earthquakes Team News

Long-term absentees Judson, Nathan Cardoso and Nico Tsakiris are the only players who will miss the game.

San Jose Earthquakes Possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akabo, Mensah; Rodriguez, Mary; Yewell, Grosso, Mountaineer; Spinoza, Sinking, Cowell.

LA Galaxy team news

The only concern in the LA Galaxy lineup is the injury to Jonathan Dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains dubious about the trip to Charlotte. Starman Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez will likely miss the rest of the season after he tore his ACL last month.

Possible Galaxy XI: Klinsmann. Caligari, Zavaleta, Neil, Odd; Alvarez, Aguirre; Rosell, Edwards; Puig. Jovelich.

Face to face record

Over the last five games, the LA Galaxy have three wins compared to the Earthquakes winning twice. They played earlier this season in a 2-1 win for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

