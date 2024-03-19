Utahns are continuing preparedness efforts as it marks four years since the 5.7 Magna earthquake





MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — Monday marked four years since a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Magna.

The earthquake occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on March 18, 2020, and was felt across the Wasatch Front and beyond, even as far as Wyoming.

The epicenter was located about 5.1 miles from Magna in the northwest Salt Lake Valley.

Since then, many Utah residents and government agencies have made changes to be better prepared for future earthquakes.

Salt Lake County Emergency Management posted on social media Monday reminding Utahns of earthquake preparations they can make.

One such preparation is at the annual statewide Utah ShakeOut event, held this year on April 18. The event entails earthquake drills at work, school or home, earthquake safety practice and other aspects of emergency plans.

No serious injuries were reported during the mainshock or aftershocks of the 2020 Utah earthquake, but they caused significant damage, especially near the epicenter at Magna.

The event also prompted the Utah Department of Transportation to inspect the safety of more than 700 bridges in the state.

On the one-year anniversary of the quake, the Utah Department of Natural Resources shared that it has gained a better understanding of the Wasatch Fault because of it, adding that ground shaking in future events may also be higher than previously thought due to the fault's shallow depth. .

University of Utah seismic stations detected 2,589 aftershocks in the Magna Zone from March 18, 2020, to February 28, 2021. The two largest tremors reported were magnitude 4.6 aftershocks that also occurred on March 18.

People can reduce their risk of being exposed to an earthquake by remembering to land, cover and hold on. State agencies suggested providing supplies of water, food, medicine and other necessities for at least two weeks. Also be prepared for extended outages of utilities such as power, water, and sewer.

For more information on how to prepare for an earthquake, visit the Be Ready Utah website.

