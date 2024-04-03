A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits the east coast of Taiwan; 4 dead and at least 57 wounded





TAIPEI, Taiwan – A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday, followed by several large aftershocks and a tsunami that swept through part of Japan.

The earthquake struck the eastern coast of the island at a depth of about 21 miles. It struck about 11 miles southwest of Hualien City. The earthquake occurred just before 5 p.m. California time, or 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Taiwan time.

Taiwan's National Fire Agency said four people died in Hualien County and at least 57 were injured. Local newspaper United Daily News reported that three hikers were killed in rockslides in Taroko National Park near the epicenter of the offshore quake.

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

A second large 6.5 magnitude earthquake, believed to be an aftershock, occurred just north of that area about 10 minutes later. This was followed by multiple aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 5.2 to 5.7.

Japan issued a tsunami warning for the Okinawa island group in southern Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that a tsunami wave about one foot high was detected on the coast of Yonaguni Island about 15 minutes after the earthquake. Waves are also likely to hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands, JAMA said. The Japanese Self-Defense Forces sent aircraft to collect information about the impact of the tsunami around the Okinawa area and were preparing shelters for evacuees if necessary.

The threat later passed with no reports of serious damage in Japan due to the waves.

US authorities said the tsunami was not expected to reach Hawaii, Guam or the US mainland.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency said the quake's magnitude reached 7.2, while the US Geological Survey estimated its magnitude at 7.4.

Television footage showed buildings in the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan shaking their foundations. The earthquake could be felt in the capital, Taipei.

A five-story building in the sparsely populated city of Hualien appeared severely damaged, causing the first floor to collapse and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and inside some newer office complexes.

The earthquake is believed to be the largest in Taiwan since 1999.

Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the seismic fault line surrounding the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7news.com/74-earthquake-strikes-eastern-coast-of-taiwan/14608424/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos