'We lived to tell a story': Couple trapped in tunnel for 24 hours after Taiwan earthquake





SINGAPORE: When Ms Namrata Kohli heard that a Singaporean couple was missing in Taroko National Park amid a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, her first thought was that it could easily be her and her husband.

“It could have been us, I don't know how it wasn't us,” said the 39-year-old job card holder, who has worked in Singapore for more than six years at Meta Technology.

“I still hope and pray that they will be brought out safely.”

News of the missing couple shook Ms Namrata as she and her husband remained stuck in a tunnel in the same national park for 24 hours, amid Taiwan's worst earthquake in 25 years last Wednesday (April 3).

The couple traveled to Taiwan on March 29 for a trip that was supposed to take 12 days. They visited the Shakadang Track in the national park the day before the quake, which is where the Singaporean couple were last seen.

On the day of the earthquake, Ms. Namrata and her husband had driven their car from Hualien City to the park's nine-turn tunnel, to take another route there.

They parked the car at the tunnel and took the short drive through the mountainous terrain. On the way back from the road, at about eight o'clock in the morning, the ground began to shake.

“When the shaking started gaining momentum, we ran together,” she said. “We both started running as fast as we could, but then the rocks started falling too.”

One of the stones hit her husband in the face, wounding his ear and cheek. They took shelter in a small cave-like structure as rocks fell around them, and she felt small rocks hit her ankles and knees.

When the tremors subsided, they saw that they were near the end of the path, so they walked about 100 meters to their car parked in the tunnel.

Shaken but safe in the car, they assumed the next step would be to get out of the national park and return to Hualien City, but they were very wrong.

