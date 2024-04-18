Eight injured after the earthquake that struck Shikoku and Kyushu





Falling rocks block roads in Ehime and Kochi prefectures on April 18 after an earthquake occurred the night before. (Video by Masahiro Hirano)

The first quake with a magnitude of less than 6 on the main western island of Shikoku injured eight people and disrupted traffic but did not trigger a tsunami, authorities said.

The offshore earthquake occurred at 11:14 pm on April 17 with an estimated magnitude of 6.6.

An intensity of less than 6 on the Japanese seismic scale of 7 was recorded in Ainan City in Ehime Prefecture and Sukumo City in Kochi Prefecture, both in Shikoku.

The island has never experienced an earthquake of magnitude less than 6 or stronger since the introduction of the current seismometer in 1996.

Five people were injured in Ehime Prefecture and one person in Kochi Prefecture, while two were injured in Oita Prefecture, located on the main southwestern island of Kyushu.

Shikoku Electric Power Co. said power generation output fell by about 2 percent at the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata Nuclear Power Plant in Ehime Prefecture.

The company said that no radiation leakage had been observed around the station, and that it would take about a day to inspect and restore the facility.

Shikoku Railway Co. said service on the Yodo Line is expected to be canceled throughout the day on April 18 between Uwajima Station in Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture, and Kopokawa Station in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture.

The Awakai Limited Express on the Yosan Line will suspend its trips until noon on April 18 between Awajima and Matsuyama stations, both in Ehime Prefecture.

According to the Ministry of Lands, traffic was closed on part of National Road No. 197 in Ozo, Ehime Prefecture, due to falling rocks.

Traffic was regulated on sections of roads in Ehime and Kochi prefectures.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Bungo Canal, which separates Ehime Prefecture in Shikoku and Oita Prefecture in Kyushu.

It is located in an area where seismologists have long predicted a massive earthquake known as the Nankai Trough earthquake.

However, Japan Meteorological Agency officials stated in a press conference on April 18 that they did not believe the recent quake had sharply increased the probability of a massive earthquake.

They said the earthquake mechanism was different from the one expected to cause the Nankai Trough earthquake.

JMA officials said the epicenter of the April 17 quake was estimated to be 39 kilometers deep, indicating that it occurred within the Philippine Sea Plate, which lies at a depth greater than its boundary with the continental plate.

The major earthquake is expected to occur around the boundary between the two plates.

