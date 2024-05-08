Economist Joseph Stiglitz on campus protests for Palestine, rethinking Trump and freedom





Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz is one of the world's most influential economists, having advised multiple Democratic presidents of the United States and the World Bank, where he served as chief economist and senior vice president. (Subscribe to: https://bit.ly/C4_Albisteak_Harpidetu)

His latest book, “The Road to Freedom: The Economy and the Good Society,” argues that the concept of “freedom” in economic law does not take into account the necessary trade-offs, that a person's freedom is often paid for. the other And “free” – unregulated – markets, far from promoting growth and enterprise, reduce economic opportunities for the majority and channel wealth from the many to the few. Stiglitz, now 81, is a professor at Columbia University in New York, where free speech and the right to protest have been in the headlines in recent weeks, with hundreds of pro-Palestinian student protesters occupying the campus and clashing with police. The movement has now spread from the US, and camps are being launched around the world, where a common plea is asking universities to invest and disclose financial support for the war in Gaza. In this episode of Ways to Change the World, economist Joseph Stiglitz tells Krishnan Guru-Murthy why more government intervention is desirable, whether US campus protests are going “over the top” and why stagnant living standards “create a fertile ground.” Demagogues like Donald Trump. Produced by Shaheen Sattar and Silvia Maresca ——- Get more updates on our website – https://www.channel4.com/news/

