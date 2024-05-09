A periodic San Andreas Fault earthquake may still be imminent despite the lull





Earthquakes are notoriously unpredictable, but one section of the San Andreas Fault is an unusual case. Decades ago, researchers found that earthquakes near Parkfield in central California occurred about every 22 years.

In the last few decades, this periodicity seems to have been broken and the area has seemed calmer. But three researchers say we shouldn't get complacent, and an earthquake might happen.

An aerial view of a section of the San Andreas Fault. Image credits: Doc Searles.

The Earth's crust is divided into large parts called tectonic plates. These plates are constantly moving, causing some parts of the plates to bend and break. Geological faults are fractures in the Earth's crust where significant displacement has occurred between rock masses due to tectonic forces. These faults are the main sites of earthquakes in many parts of the world, and the San Andreas is one of the most famous.

The San Andreas Fault extends about 1,200 kilometers (about 745 miles) across California, demarcating the tectonic boundary between the Pacific Plate and the North American Plate. This fault is known for its ability to generate significant seismic activity.

In a certain part, near Parkfield, California, the San Andreas Fault behaves in an unusual way. North of Parkfield, the two plates move against each other at a constant rate. But south of Parkfield, the fault is closed. Therefore, every year, both sides are under more pressure. Researchers can (roughly) calculate when this stress should break, resulting in an earthquake with a magnitude greater than 6.0.

There is always some degree of approximation in this type of calculation, but in this case, the researchers estimated a periodicity of 22 years. For more than a century, this has seemed appropriate. After seismic events recorded in 1857, 1881, 1901, 1922, 1934 and 1966, it didn't take exactly 22 years, but it certainly fits the theory. However, the next major earthquake occurred in 2004, and there has been no earthquake since then. So is the patrol broken?

The earthquake may still be coming

Normally, before an earthquake occurs in a region, low-frequency seismic waves weaken, while high-frequency waves increase. But there seems to be no sign of that at the moment, so what's going on?

Earthquakes along the San Andreas Fault are concentrated around stress. When the sides of a fault move, they create stress, and when enough pressure builds up, it explodes into an earthquake. Researchers say the 2004 quake was delayed because other nearby quakes dissipated some energy.

A team from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory, and the University of California, Berkeley, analyzed signs of stress buildup and release around the fault, which can be designed to more accurately predict earthquakes.

The team found that recent seismic behavior (things like the behavior of seismic waves, microtremors, and wave attenuation) differs from the 2004 earthquake, suggesting a potential change in fault behavior in the long term. In particular, they looked at seismic attenuation, which reflects changes in the stress state of the fault. It is worth noting that the attenuation behavior showed some anomalies compared to the period preceding the main shock in 2004. This may be an indication of critical stress levels.

Earthquakes are still unpredictable

While there are indications that stress levels are high and that the fault may be approaching a critical state, it is not clear that Line 22 is still in place or that an earthquake may be imminent. However, the research certainly underscores the need for increased awareness and preparedness. This period of apparent calm certainly does not mean that we should become complacent.

Given what we know regarding seismic activity in the area, continued monitoring and further studies are important to further improve our understanding of seismic hazards at Parkfield and along the San Andreas Fault.

Parkfield also isn't the only seismic area around San Andreas.

To the south, the Los Angeles Basin and the area around San Francisco are also very active areas. Both regions have their own unique seismic patterns, which require customized monitoring and preparation strategies. The complexity of the San Andreas Fault, coupled with its vast area and the different behaviors exhibited across different sectors, demonstrate the critical need for a multifaceted approach to seismic risk management.

Journal reference: Luca Malagini et al., Seismic attenuation and stress on the San Andreas Fault at Parkfield: Are we decisive yet?, Frontiers in Earth Sciences (2024). doi: 10.3389/feart.2024.1349425

Thanks for your feedback!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zmescience.com/science/geology/san-andreas-fault-periodicity-parkfield-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos