



A $ 2.7 billion lawsuit was filed against Fox News, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell for a "disinformation campaign." The lawsuit filed in New York State court accused hosts Fox, Giuliani, Powell and Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro of deliberately lying about Smartmatic in an attempt to deceive citizens into stealing the false belief that they stole the 2020 presidential election. By former President Donald Trump. "They needed a criminal," the lawsuit said. "They needed someone to blame. They needed someone they could get to hate others. A story about good and evil, the kind that would encourage angry crowds, if the storyteller works only if it gives someone who personifies evil." "Without any real criminals, the defendants invented it," the lawsuit added. "The defendants decided to turn Smartmatic into a villain in their story." In a statement after the network and nominated hosts filed a lawsuit, a Fox News spokesman said: "FOX News Media is committed to providing the full context of each story with in-depth reports and clear opinions. We are proud and undeserved of coverage of the 2020 election. he will defend this case in court. " Asked for comments, Powell said in a statement: "I have not received any warnings or copies of this alleged lawsuit. However, the characterization of the claims shows that it is another political maneuver motivated by the radical left or the law." Giuliani in his statement, "The Smartmatic lawsuit offers another golden opportunity for discovery. I hope to sue them."



