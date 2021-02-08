More than 100 glaciers have disappeared after exploring the dam in northern India – BBC News





A rescue operation is underway in northern India after part of a Himalayan glacier fell into the river, raping a dam and causing major flooding. More than a hundred people are missing, many of them construction workers at a hydroelectric power plant in Uttarakhand state. Mishal Husain has been featured on BBC News by Ten South Asian correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source