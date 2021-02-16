Global Earthquake Report for Tuesday 16 February 2021 / VolcanoDiscovery





Try our free app!

See also: monthly reports

Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 4:20 PM

16:20 PM | By: EARTHQUAKEMONITOR

Global earthquakes whose magnitude exceeded 3 in the past 24 hours on February 16, 2021

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 17 earthquakes 5.0+, 23 earthquakes 4.0+, 128 earthquakes 3.0+, 227 earthquakes 2.0+ (396 total) This report is updated hourly. Grade 6+: 1 earthquake, grade 5+: 17 earthquakes, 4 +: 23 earthquakes, grade 3+: 128 earthquakes, grade 2+: 227 earthquakes, no earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher: Total seismic energy estimate: 2.8 x 1014 J ( 77.5 gigawatt hours, equivalent to 66,692 tons of TNT or 4.2 atomic bombs!) Learn more 10 largest earthquakes in the world (past twenty-four hours): # 1: 6.2 Coral Sea earthquake, 90 km west of Port Vila, Healing County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 11:49 AM (GMT + 11) # 2: 5.9 South Pacific earthquake, New Caledonia, February 16, 2021 11:50 am (GMT +11) # 3: 5.9 Coral Sea earthquake, 69 Km west of Port Vila, Shifa County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 12:32 p.m. (GMT +11) # 4: 5.6 Coral Sea earthquake, 57 km west of Port Vila, Sheva County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021, 12:22 pm ( GMT +11) # 5: 5.3 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, Feb 16, 2021 8:21 am (GMT + 11) Number 6: 5.3 South Pacific C Ocean earthquake, 89 km east of Neiafu, Vava’u, Tonga, Feb 17, 2021 4:54 AM (GMT +13) # 7: 5.2 157 earthquake Km southwest of Petropavlovsk-Kamchats, Kamchatka, Russia, February 16, 2021 9:55 pm (GMT +12) # 8: 5.1 Coral Sea earthquake, 71 km west of Port Vila, Shva County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 7:04 am ( GMT +11) # 9: 5.1 Coral Sea earthquake, 81 km west of Port Vila, Sheva County, Vanuatu, Feb 16, 2021 2:37 pm (GMT +11) # 10: 5.1 Coral Sea earthquake, 65 km west of Port Vila, province Shiva, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 3:44 PM (GMT + 11) Earthquakes felt: # 1: 6.2 Coral Sea earthquake, 90 km west of Port Vila, Shifa District, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 11:49 a.m. (GMT +11) – 23 Reports No. 2: 5.9 Coral Sea earthquake, 69 km west of Port Vila, Sheva County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 12:32 pm (GMT +11) – 9 Reports No. 3: 4.8 North Pacific earthquake, 94 km southeast San Isidro, Costa Rica, February 15, 2021 7:31 p.m. (GMT -6) – 9 Reports No. 4: 3.4 earthquake 17 km northeast of Javar, Jigarkunik, Armenia, February 15, 2021 10:27 p.m. (GMT +4) – 8 reports No. 5: 5.0 sea coral earthquake, 65 km west of Port Vila, Shiva County, Fano ATO, February 16, 2021 3:51 AM (GMT +11) – 7 Reports # 6: 5.6 Coral Sea earthquake, 57 km west of Port Vila, Shifa County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021, 12:22 pm (GMT +11) – 4 Reports # 7: 5.0 Earthquake in the Java Sea, 54 km north of Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, February 16, 2021 3:42 pm (GMT +7) – 4 Reports # 8: 3.9 earthquake of the Aegean Sea, 46 km southwest of Mytilene, Lesvos , North Aegean, Greece, February 16, 2021 8:24 a.m. (GMT +2) – 3 Reports # 9: 5.1 Coral Sea earthquake, 81 km west of Port Vila, Shiva County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 2:37 pm (GMT + 11) – 3 Reports # 10: 5.1 Coral Sea earthquake, 71 km west of Port Vila, Shafa County, Vanuatu, February 16, 2021 7:04 am (GMT +11)) – Two reports No. 11: 3.2 earthquake 24 km north of Quetzaltenango , Guatemala, February 15, 2021 10:36 PM (GMT-6) – Two reports No. 12: 4.0 Gequilpan, 17 km southeast of Mapastbec, Chiapas, Mexico, February 16, 2021 6:40 a.m. (GMT -6) – Two Reports No. 13: 5.9 South Pacific Earthquake, New Caledonia, February 16, 2021 11:50 a.m. (GMT +11) – 2 reports:

Number of earthquakes and energy emitted versus time

Earthquake count and energy emitted versus magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy emitted versus time

The US Geological Survey reported that Tonga was rocked near Niafu, Vava’u, by a 5.3-magnitude earthquake just 21 minutes ago. … Read all A 4.8-magnitude earthquake near Bagar Alam, Lahat Regency, Sumatra Selatan, Indonesia, was reported just 10 minutes ago by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), which is one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity all over the world. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 21 km below the epicenter early Tuesday evening, February 16, 2021 at 6:26 pm local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. … Read all A 4.7-magnitude earthquake occurred early in the afternoon of Tuesday February 16, 2021 at 3:42 pm local time near Tuban, East Java, Indonesia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). … read everything

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos