Summerville earthquake: a reminder of past earthquakes | News





It was around eight o’clock in the evening on Saturday February 16th, when the magnitude 2.1 earthquake was recorded. It was a tremor in northeast Summerville, adjacent to the Berkeley County and Dorchester border, and it went largely unnoticed by locals.

Mario Formisano, director of the Dorchester County Emergency Department, said earthquakes less than 3.0 are not felt.

However, there were nearly 50 reports of residents who said they felt its effects, according to the US Geological Survey. However, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The very nature of earthquakes is completely unpredictable, which is why members of Dorchester County’s Department of Emergency Management have practiced earthquake preparedness scenarios several times over the past decade.

Formisano said that because the provinces were centered along the seismic zone, a mitigation plan had been put in place, which identified earthquakes as a major natural hazard for the region. This plan defines mitigation strategies that have been developed to minimize impacts in the event of a more severe earthquake.

Many new residents move to the area unaware of the local seismic zone. Formaisano noted that while some residents will choose to have an earthquake insurance policy, many are betting on avoiding a major earthquake in their lives.

Although records indicate that the recent numerous earthquakes have been recorded at magnitudes low enough for there to be little or no impact, the region is not unusual for experiencing an earthquake of greater magnitude.

According to a report issued by the US Geological Survey, with a magnitude of 7.3, the historic Charleston earthquake of 1886 resulted in economic losses of about $ 23 million and at least 60 deaths during the first moments of its impact.

Additionally, within 10 minutes, the effects of the earthquake were reported as far away as New York, Missouri and Illinois.

Over the next 30 years, the US Geological Survey reported that more than 400 aftershocks were felt in the surrounding Charleston area, contributing to additional debris.

Today, natural disaster risks equal to the historic earthquake of 1886 remain.

“The danger has always been present and will always be for a major earthquake in our area,” Formaisano said. “This, combined with the unpredictability of earthquakes, is a reminder to residents and businesses to always be prepared.”

