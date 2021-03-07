Hundreds of homes were destroyed in two earthquakes in Greece





The Athens News Agency reported that after inspecting some 1,800 buildings, engineers said 898 homes would have to be demolished along with some hospitals, schools and churches.

Two quakes struck Greece last week, leaving nearly 900 uninhabitable homes, media reported on Sunday, while strong aftershocks continue to spread fear in people who have become homeless and are seeking shelter.

Wednesday and Thursday’s earthquakes, measuring 6.3 and 5.9 degrees, damaged hundreds of buildings in the villages of Larissa, Lasuna, Ternavus and Varcadona, and injured 11 people.

The agricultural area mainly contains many stone buildings that are over 70 years old.

The authorities rush in convoys and tents to shelter the homeless from the freezing temperatures and rainy weather.

The governor of Thessaly region, Costas Agurastos, said Sunday that temporary housing units and caravans will be connected to electricity and water supplies in Damasi and Missouri villages, with no less than 100 mobile homes expected next week.

Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas said on Saturday that every municipality hit by the earthquake would receive 300,000 euros ($ 360,000) on Monday to fund emergency spending.

Meanwhile, seismologists have warned people not to return to the damaged homes, anticipating aftershocks for several months.

“It is recognized that the post-earthquake activity will be long, at least 4-5 months, so the best solution is to transfer the earthquake-stricken families to containers,” Akis Tesselentis, director of the Greek Geodynamic Institute, told Kathimerini. .

An aftershock hit 4.2 degrees late Saturday near Alasuna town in Thessaly.

Greece lies on a number of fault lines, and is prone to earthquakes intermittently. But it mostly occurs at sea and does not cause injuries.

In October, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean Sea between the Greek island of Samos and the city of Izmir in western Turkey. Two teenagers died on the island of Samos in a building collapse.

