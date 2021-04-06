The ER doctor who treated George Floyd testifies that he is the cause of death





A doctor at Hennepin County Medical Center, who treated Floyd and died last May, said he believed Floyd died of asphyxiation. Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, an emergency physician, said he treated Floyd for about 30 minutes on May 25, 2020, when hospital staff tried unsuccessfully to restore his heart. According to what doctors complained about and Floyden's health condition, Langenfeld said Floyden's "likely chance" of cardiac arrest was hypoxia or lack of oxygen. "Doctor, is there any other name for death due to lack of oxygen?" asked Attorney Jerry Blackwell. "Asphyxiation is a commonly understood term," Langenfeld replied. In a cross-examination, Langenfeld said that hypoxia can be caused by many things, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine, or a combination of both. Earlier Monday, Judge Peter Cahill spoke to jurors outside of the cameras 'perspective about the jury's allegation of misconduct. He decided there was no wrong decision and the jury was credible.



