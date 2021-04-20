The moment NASA reacts to the successful flight of ingenuity – BBC News





The first flight controlled by a NASA plane is taking place in another world. The drone, called the Ingenuity, was in the air for less than a minute. The confirmation came via a satellite from Mars, and the helicopter data was returned to Earth. The space agency promises more adventurous flights in the coming days. Intelligence will be ordered to fly higher and higher while engineers try to test the limitations of technology.

