



Seismic warning system triggered; Renewed pressure on the Domish tribe Gender differences in vaccinations Aberdeen growth. 2020 Census data.

Are you ready for the “Big One?”

Citizens of Washington will soon have another tool to help keep them safe in the event of an earthquake near their site.

On Tuesday, May 4, the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system in Washington state went into operation. Once launched, ShakeAlert will be able to send an alert to residents on their mobile phones, providing valuable seconds of warning to take shelter before the earthquake-induced tremor reaches their location Read more

A community of early Seattle residents is making a renewed push to correct what they say has been a decades-old mistake.

The Dwamish tribe was fighting for recognition by the federal government, and they believe they now have a better chance of achieving this goal.

A petition to support federal recognition has garnered more than 30,000 signatures, and an increasing number of people are paying some kind of “rent” into a fund that supports swirls and their roughly 600 members. Read more

Data from Washington State’s Immunization Information System shows a gap of approximately 7% between fully vaccinated women and men in the state, with similar gaps emerging in counties including King, Pierce, and Snohomish.

In Pierce County, health officials have tried to find ways to make it easier to get the vaccine and distribute it to people’s lives.

But with regard to gender disparity, the problem may not be the pertinence, but rather the messages. Read more

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we work and where we live. The city of Aberdeen in Grace Harbor County is benefiting from these changes, according to national data.

According to a recent study, Aberdeen ranked ninth in the country in terms of net internal migration, or the number of people who move into society. Read more

The 2020 U.S. Census report was released on Monday, and it shows that over the past ten years, Washington has been growing at a rapid pace.

However, the past decade has not set a record for population increase in Washington over the past century. Read more

See also: Seattle Domestic Forecast

