A seismologist says that Livingston County residents don’t have to worry about a 2.4-magnitude earthquake





“We know that for an event like this, 2.4 degrees is short-lived. A few seconds, maybe two, three seconds of vibration,” said Tolulope Olugboji, Ph.D., seismologist and assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Rochester.

Dr. Olgboggi said what Sarah and her dog could feel were “surface waves” coming right after the first tremor of an earthquake. He says the earthquakes here are very different from the earthquakes on the West Coast.

“On the east coast, the rocks are older and cooler so they can spread the waves a little further,” Olugbuji said. “Imagine a pebble in the pond, and you are looking at the ripples. The ripples spread outward from the pond. Likewise, the earthquake will start this way. You will start from the epicenter and the ripples will move outward. On the west coast, the vibration does not travel far. On the east coast, due to the types of rocks. And their ages, the paternal vibration is often widespread, so small earthquakes may be felt but this does not necessarily mean that they are more destructive. “

Dr. Ologbuji also says that it is not uncommon for western New York to experience an earthquake because we are not located above any active and developed seismic areas or faults.

“The last time he felt such a vibration in Livingston County, in particular, was in 1999, about 22 years ago, so every generation was one,” said Dr. Ologbuji.

Sarah, who was a little girl at the time, remembers that too.

“That was crazy.” Dietrich recalls, “The cars and the swings rocked.

Dr Olgboji said residents don’t have to worry.

Dr. Olgboji said, “It vibrates … You are not aware of it, but if you ask me, I will say that the Earth does it every now and then. Don’t worry. Count yourself lucky that you witnessed the wonderful dynamic active activity of the Earth.”

