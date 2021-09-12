SXU beats Trinity International, 5-3, in CCAC Opener





Deerfield, Ill. – Second striker Mariyah Leonard (Tucson, Ariz./Tucson High Magnet) scored her first two collegial goals and junior midfielder Gisselle Almazon (Blue Island, Ill./Moraine Valley / Eisenhower) scored her first goal of the season , but Saint Xavier University The women’s soccer team (0-5, 0-1 CCAC) lost 5-3 to Trinity International University (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon at Schartner Field in Deerfield, Ill. It was the opening of the Chicagoland College Athletic Conference (CCAC) for both teams. The Trojans overtook the Cougars, 15-9, and had 11 shots in the seventh direction of the SXU. Striker / midfielder Junior Peyton Fox (Mead, Colo./Colorado State-Pueblo / Mead) had three shots and three shots on goal.

Leonard also had three kicks, with two hitting the back of the net.

Starting goalkeeper Morgan Demagall (Aurora, Ohio / Aurora) gathered five receptions for St. Xavier.

TIU took a 1-0 lead in the 14th th minute in a goal without help.

minute in a goal without help. Almazon would tie the game at 1-1 on 26 th minute in an adjustment by senior midfielder Haley Samolis (Tinley Park, Ill./Tinley Park).

minute in an adjustment by senior midfielder Haley Samolis (Tinley Park, Ill./Tinley Park). Trinity International regained the lead at 33 rd minute.

minute. Leonard scored her first collegial goal just over five minutes later at 38 th minute to equalize the score.

minute to equalize the score. The Trojans rose 3-2 immediately after the first half to 47 th minute and would add two more goals to 56 th and 69 th minutes

minute and would add two more goals to 56 and 69 minutes Leonard scored her second goal in the 89th minuteth minute, this time without help. Saint Xavier (0-5 / 0-1 CCAC) returns to Bruce R. Deaton Memorial Field to open their home on Saturday, September 18, when they play with St. Louis University. Ambrose (Iowa). The start is scheduled for 16:00.

