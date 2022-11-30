DEI’s Inaugural International Conference convenes on December 2





WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., November 29, 2022 An inaugural International Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosted this year by West Liberty University and is planned by the DEI Office, under the auspices of Dr. Monique Akassi, special assistant to the president for DEI and Strategic Initiatives. We look forward to this virtual sharing of DEI abstracts by many of our esteemed colleagues. I believe it will be a memorable and beneficial exchange of ideas and information that will spark new action in our mission of diversity, equity and inclusion at West Liberty University and beyond, said Akassi, who has planned the conference for about six months. This is the first conference of its kind in Higher Education, she added. Developing from noon, 4:00 p.m., Friday, December 2the virtual conference will be presented on Zoom. With 60 presenters from around the world, the purpose of the conferences is to share DEI initiatives and methods that have created positive change, especially in higher education. President W. Franklin Evans will welcome conference participants and open the meeting, followed by remarks from Akassi. After the welcome, two keynote speakers will share their thoughts and work. This includes: Dr. Daniel Black of Atlanta, Ga., an award-winning novelist, professor and activist, is a professor of African American Studies at Clark Atlanta University and a graduate of Clark College (Clark Atlanta University) where he earned the Oxford Modern British Studies. scholarship and studied at Oxford University. He earned his Ph.D. in African American studies at Temple University.

Dr. Clement A. Akassi of Fredericksburg, Va., a renowned award-winning researcher, writer and scholar, is associate professor of French, Spanish and Portuguese and director of graduate studies at Howard University and is married to Drs. Monique Akassi. He is a graduate of Universidad de Alcal, Madrid. Graduate students, undergraduates, researchers, researchers, faculty and staff from around the world submitted abstracts of their work for acceptance by the WLU Office of the DEI. Some of these presentations will be published by Cambridge Press, according to Akassi. West Liberty University’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was awarded a grant funded by the Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) to help with the costs of the new academic conference. We are truly a role model for many people in West Virginia. In the words of my favorite African proverb, I am because we are. Let’s keep moving from big to bigger! Akassi said. For complete information on the activities of the DEI Office please click here. Or you can contact Dr. Monique Akassi by email at [email protected]

