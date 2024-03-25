



DETROIT The National Football League announced today that the Detroit Lions have been awarded the Global Markets Program (GMP) rights to Germany and Canada as part of professional football's global growth. Austria and Switzerland also gave to the club. Starting April 1, 2024, Luans will embark on a strategic expansion into the Canadian, German, Austrian and Swiss markets, marking the launch of the brand in these regions. This expansion unlocks various marketing opportunities, such as on-ground events aimed at engaging existing fans and attracting new ones, developing region-specific websites, content and promotional campaigns, as well as the potential to expand corporate partnerships in global level and to create local business collaborations. Lions will create specific engagement strategies tailored to the unique characteristics of each market, including launching social media profiles in the native languages ​​of each respective area. Looking forward, the club plans to cultivate and engage its fan base in these regions through initiatives such as youth football education, localized retail and merchandise offerings and philanthropic efforts. Launching for the first time in 2022, the Global Markets Program gives NFL clubs international marketing rights to build brand awareness and adoration beyond the US through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities. NFL clubs can apply for rights in international markets by submitting proposals to the International Committee for review each year. Clubs are granted rights for at least a five-year term through the program, and during this period can pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their home market.

