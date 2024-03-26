International
A message to MPs: Don't miss your chance to make smoking history – Cancer Research UK
9.7 million!!
This is the number of cigarettes Analysis of Cancer Research UK* has estimated that there will be no smoking in day by 2040 if the proposed smoking age the legislation is being successfully implemented across the UK and is having the impact the government hopes for.
That's tens of billions of cigarettes in total between the start of the legislation and 2040.
As someone who has lost loved ones to smoking-related cancer, one less cigarette for me it's a win and 9.7 million less is an absolute triumph. So the fact that The UK government has the option to vote through llegislation that could make this number a reality is so exciting.
I have long held strong views on tobacco control. Working at Cancer Research UK, I am acutely aware of the devastating effects that smoking has on our society.
Smoking is still the biggest cause of cancer. Our analysis found that smoking kills one person every five minutes in UK. In fact, tobacco is the only legal consumer product that, if used as intended, will kill up to two-thirds of its users.
So I have been following it closely since the UK government historical plans announced to help create the first smoke-free generation by, among other things, raising the selling age by one year every year, meaning it will be illegal to sell tobacco products (or buy tobacco products on behalf of) people born on or after January 1, 2009.
Last week, we saw the first reading of this proposed legislation in the House of Commons. This is a key step in the process leading to the all-important vote by MPs.
This vote represents one of the biggest opportunities we have had to help prevent cancer in my living memory and, most importantly, it has won the support of the British public. or YouGov Action on Tobacco and Health survey (ASH) showed thin 67% of people in England supported the Prime Minister's plans create a smoke-free generation by raising the selling age so that no one is born again or after January 1, 2009 will be able to bof legally sold tobacco products.
So this is a message to all MPs, don't let the people you represent down and help protect our children and grandchildren from the devastation caused by smoking.
By voting through this critical legislation, you can be responsible for helping to create a tobacco-free future where thousands more people can live their lives withoutand from the fear of failurecer.
You can help people like me stop the pain of losing loved ones too soon.
And you can help uncover the single biggest cause of cancer disparities.
As a father of two young children, I, like many parents, would take great comfort in knowing that tobacco is a deadly product that they will never legally sell.
This legislation, together with funding for vital cessation services, could give the UK the opportunity to become a world leader and help create the first smoke-free generation.
So take action and ensure a legacy you can be proud of that will benefit generations to come. Don't let this be a missed opportunity. I can assure you; you won't regret it.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.cancerresearchuk.org/2024/03/26/opportunity-to-make-smoking-history/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mizzou Football: Find Next (insert legend here)
- Piccioli leaves Valentino and raises questions about humanity in fashion
- A message to MPs: Don't miss your chance to make smoking history – Cancer Research UK
- Drone video shows Ukraine striking Starlink systems used by Russia
- Easter egg hunt takes place Saturday at Tawas Point | Entertainment
- DJT Stock Price Soars as Trump's Truth Social Goes Public
- Philip Krim leads climate technology startup Montauk Climate
- International Transactions Clinic students travel to Kenya with the Ross International Investment Fund
- Hiding and winking, Donald Trump learns his criminal trial will begin next month
- Watch: Sunak taunts Truss over 'deep state'
- President inaugurates Anutapura Medical Center, first earthquake-resistant building in eastern Indonesia
- Hollywood's lukewarm return to work is a symptom of bigger problems