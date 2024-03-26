9.7 million!!

This is the number of cigarettes Analysis of Cancer Research UK* has estimated that there will be no smoking in day by 2040 if the proposed smoking age the legislation is being successfully implemented across the UK and is having the impact the government hopes for.

That's tens of billions of cigarettes in total between the start of the legislation and 2040.

As someone who has lost loved ones to smoking-related cancer, one less cigarette for me it's a win and 9.7 million less is an absolute triumph. So the fact that The UK government has the option to vote through llegislation that could make this number a reality is so exciting.

I have long held strong views on tobacco control. Working at Cancer Research UK, I am acutely aware of the devastating effects that smoking has on our society.

Smoking is still the biggest cause of cancer. Our analysis found that smoking kills one person every five minutes in UK. In fact, tobacco is the only legal consumer product that, if used as intended, will kill up to two-thirds of its users.

So I have been following it closely since the UK government historical plans announced to help create the first smoke-free generation by, among other things, raising the selling age by one year every year, meaning it will be illegal to sell tobacco products (or buy tobacco products on behalf of) people born on or after January 1, 2009.

Last week, we saw the first reading of this proposed legislation in the House of Commons. This is a key step in the process leading to the all-important vote by MPs.

This vote represents one of the biggest opportunities we have had to help prevent cancer in my living memory and, most importantly, it has won the support of the British public. or YouGov Action on Tobacco and Health survey (ASH) showed thin 67% of people in England supported the Prime Minister's plans create a smoke-free generation by raising the selling age so that no one is born again or after January 1, 2009 will be able to bof legally sold tobacco products.

So this is a message to all MPs, don't let the people you represent down and help protect our children and grandchildren from the devastation caused by smoking.

By voting through this critical legislation, you can be responsible for helping to create a tobacco-free future where thousands more people can live their lives withoutand from the fear of failurecer.

You can help people like me stop the pain of losing loved ones too soon.

And you can help uncover the single biggest cause of cancer disparities.

As a father of two young children, I, like many parents, would take great comfort in knowing that tobacco is a deadly product that they will never legally sell.

This legislation, together with funding for vital cessation services, could give the UK the opportunity to become a world leader and help create the first smoke-free generation.

So take action and ensure a legacy you can be proud of that will benefit generations to come. Don't let this be a missed opportunity. I can assure you; you won't regret it.