Piccioli leaves Valentino and raises questions about humanity in fashion

It is of course possible to see this as a coincidence. Fashion is going through a period of uncertainty due to broader political and economic forces, following a period of relative stability (at least in terms of personnel), and insecurity can breed a desire for change. It's also possible that this change is simply a generational passing of the torch. Mr. Van Noten is 65 years old; Mr. Piccioli, 56 years old; Ms. Burton was 49 when she left McQueen. It is rare for designers to stay with a brand for more than a decade unless they own it, as Mr. Van Noten did until 2018, when he sold a stake majority in the Spanish group Puig.

Yet according to the rules of fashion, three makes a trend, and Mr. Piccioli, Mr. Van Noten and Ms. Burton were otherwise not really similar, either in substance or aesthetic. So what exactly does it mean that three designers best known for their humanity are no longer in fashion?

What does humanity mean in this context?

It's a strange thing to call special in an industry in which products are (at least in theory) made by humans, for humans, but think of it as a kind of fashion version of Renaissance humanism . A brand marked by a certain generosity of spirit that permeates everything these designers do, from the clothes they design to the way they conduct business; the feeling that they cared not only about what they were making, but also about the inner emotional lives of the people who wore it. And those who contributed to its realization. That they understood that they stood on the shoulders of the giants who had gone before them and the many who made their work possible. That they had a responsibility towards them.