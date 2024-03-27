The council provides grant funding from Sport England





Released news: Tuesday March 26, 2024 Wyre Forest Leisure Center is to have new energy saving equipment thanks to a grant from Sport England. Wyre Forest District Council successfully applied for £25,000 from the Swimming Pool Support Fund. The grant will be used to purchase a new pool cover. The cover will significantly reduce heating costs, reduce cleaning time and help conserve water. 264 local authorities have received a share of funding of 60 million. 20 million has been provided by Sport England through the National Lottery and just over 40 million has been provided by the government as part of its commitment to support the long-term sustainability of public leisure. Tracey Onslow, Wyre Forest District Council's Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, Arts and Community Safety said: Swimming pools and leisure centers are vital community resources and are extremely important in helping people to be physically active. This new funding will help us improve our energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable, so that they remain available for future generations. Stuart Booton, Contracts Manager at Wyre Forest Leisure Center said: Wyre Forest Leisure Center is delighted to learn that the council was successful in its Sport England application. The introduction of the pool cover will be another energy saving measure we can introduce to help us in our overall aim to reduce energy consumption across the business.

