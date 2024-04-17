International
DWP warns carers they could face bigger penalties if they appeal against fines | caregivers
Government officials have been accused of using threatening and cruel tactics against unpaid caregivers, saying they could face even greater financial penalties if they appeal against retaliatory benefits fines.
This month a Guardian investigation revealed that thousands of people caring for disabled, frail or ill relatives have been forced to pay huge sums after being prosecuted by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) for honest mistakes that officials could have made. they had noticed them years ago.
Dozens of unpaid carers have said they feel powerless to challenge the fines, which often run into many thousands of pounds, even when the government is to blame.
Now the Guardian has learned that the DWP is warning carers that their fine could increase if they appeal against a repayment order.
In a letter in June 2023, the government department said that if the unpaid carer contests the order, the entire claim from the start date will be considered, which could result in the overpayment increasing if there are more periods where your earnings exceeded allowed limits.
This carer, whose husband suffers from dementia and Parkinson's, was ordered to pay almost £4,000 for unwittingly exceeding the weekly earnings threshold of £151, counting her zero hours work on a monthly basis, as she believed the rules required and not every four weeks. base.
The former council worker said the conviction had shattered her confidence and left her feeling unable to challenge the DWP. I can't afford this bill, but I can't afford to argue with them because if I do, I've made these mistakes already, there's a good chance I'll make more mistakes, she said.
Cristina Odone, head of family policy at the centre-right Center for Social Justice, described the DWP tactic as threatening and cruel.
She said: Again and again, if you talk to ordinary people, the DWP raises their concerns and their fears because it is the state that is probably coming to restore benefits.
It is the most hostile part of the state for so many people. It just confirms their wariness of the DWP as the least sympathetic, most faceless and heartless part of government.
Unpaid carers are entitled to Carer's Payment of £81.90 a week, the smallest benefit of its kind, provided they look after someone for at least 35 hours a week. They are allowed to work but must not make more than £151 a week after tax and expenses.
People who make more than the weekly limit of 151, even 1p more, must pay the full weekly carer's allowance for the entire period in which they broke the rules, in what has been described as a brinkmanship approach the rock.
Tens of thousands of carers have unwittingly fallen foul of this rule and not been alerted by the DWP until years later, even though the government has real-time technology which means it can spot and stop these breaches much sooner.
Carers have been plunged into debt, forced to sell their homes and given criminal records for what they say were honest mistakes that should have been noticed much sooner by the DWP.
Three former work and pensions secretaries, including Iain Duncan Smith, have called on the government to halt investigations into unpaid carers and launch a review of its failings. Debbie Abrahams, a Labor MP on the Commons work and pensions committee, has called the DWP's approach simply vindictive.
Jolyon Maugham, director of the Good Law Project, a campaign group which supports unpaid carers, said the DWP's attempt to turn people away from appealing was quite worrying and quite unpleasant.
Maugham said: Parliament has created an appeals system to enable appeals against demands that people pay carers' allowance. For the DWP to take steps to discourage people from using this very important protection is in itself quite worrying.
Emily Holzhausen, policy director at Carers UK, said unpaid carers feel stuck in a place where they feel unable to challenge decisions even though they have the legal right to do so.
The DWP said: Carers across the UK are unsung heroes who make a huge difference to someone else's life and we have increased carers' allowance by almost 1,500 since 2010.
We have payment management safeguards in place, so visiting officers are available to provide support and assistance to customers when they go to their homes, especially those considered vulnerable.
Claimants have a responsibility to inform the DWP of any changes in their circumstances that may affect their award and it is only right that we recover taxpayers' money where this has not happened.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/17/dwp-accused-cruel-tactics-unpaid-carers-appealing-fines
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Narendra Modi aspires to renew his mandate in India in the biggest elections on the planet | International
- UK hints at possible curbs on Chinese investment – POLITICO
- Move over Bollywood, audio shows start entering the coveted '100 Crores Club'
- CAA Men's Tennis Championships start on Thursday
- AI to be showcased at 'Healthcare Innovation Day' during Glasgow Tech Week
- Creation of deepfake porn to be made a criminal offense following C4 investigation
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- If anything happens to my wife, I will…, Imran Khan alleges direct involvement of Pakistan Army chief in his wife's imprisonment
- Turkey's new conciliatory path is an opportunity for the EU
- President Joko Widodo plans to visit West Sulawesi, Mamasa, Polman and Mamuju
- Aamir Khan, the latest Bollywood actor targeted by deepfakes
- Table tennis: “No, but this system” Simon Gauzy from Toulouse is eliminated from the World Cup, in a rather special format