



Ariel Haber-Fawcett 24 and Sam Arnold 23 traveled to Guatemala and Peru, respectively, last summer, enhancing their dual experience and providing each with a valuable cultural immersion opportunity.

By Bryan Hay As a senior completes her experience at Lafayette and a recent graduate begins the first step of his career journey, Engineering Divisions, the first two Bergh Family Associates with dual degrees in Engineering and International Studies are benefiting each from the rich study abroad experience provided by the Program. Founded in 2022 by Chip Bergh 79 H22president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., and his wife, Juliet, the Bergh Family Fellows program supports internships, global engagement and research experiences for 200 students annually, including two double majors from the Engineering Division during the summer. Ariel Haber Fawcett 24AND Sam Arnold 23 traveled to Guatemala and Peru, respectively, last summer, enhancing their dual degree experience and providing each with a valuable cultural immersion opportunity. Michael Senraassociate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, who directs the Engineering Division's dual degree program in Engineering and International Studies, says the Bergh program offers a chance for students in one of the Engineering Division's established bachelor of science programs to earn language skills and a multicultural perspective, apply their engineering skills during an immersive study and work experience abroad and see the world through a different lens. It's a core Lafayette program where students take engineering and liberal arts, Senra says. With the generous donation from Chip and Juliet Bergh, it provided a very unique opportunity because this program fulfills two of the three arms of what the Berghs wanted study abroad and internship experiences. As the first two Bergh Family Fellows with dual degrees in engineering, Haber-Fawcett and Arnold pioneered the program's opportunities and paved the way for future students, including this summer's incoming couple. Fatma Elbanna 26 (chemical engineering) and Liam Sawian is not following anyone Autodesk_new (integrative engineering, with a bioengineering focus), to build on the program's success and benefits, Senra notes. Here's what Haber-Fawcett and Arnold had to say about their experiences. Ariel Haber Fawcett Mechanical Engineering and International Studies, minor in Spanish, with a view to working in the fields of renewable energy/building energy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.lafayette.edu/2024/04/17/bergh-family-fellows-program-provides-international-perspective-to-lafayettes-engineering-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos