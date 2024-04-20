International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Ukraine claims to have shot down a Russian strategic bomber as missiles kill 8 people KYIV, Ukraine (AP) – Ukraine's air force claims it has shot down a Russian strategic bomber. But Moscow officials say the plane crashed Friday in a sparsely populated area because of a malfunction after a combat mission. Neither claim could be independently verified. Meanwhile, officials say Russian missiles hit towns in Ukraine's central Dnipro region, killing eight people, including a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, and injuring 28. The Russian attack hit urban areas as well as train infrastructure in Dnipro region. The National Railways operator of Ukraine said that among those killed in the attacks was employee Oksana Storozhenko, the mother of two teenage sons. 5 Japanese workers in Pakistan escape a suicide bombing targeting their van KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a suicide bomber who targeted a van carrying five Japanese nationals in the port city of Karachi has killed a Pakistani bystander. The Japanese workers narrowly escaped the explosion on Friday, but were all safe. Three bystanders were injured and one of them later died. The local police chief says the van was going to an industrial area where Japanese nationals worked. He says the guards accompanying the workers returned fire after being attacked. Another official said the van was given a police escort following reports of possible attacks targeting foreigners and that timely response by guards and police prevented the attack. Firefighters deal with scaffolding hanging outside the wreckage of the Danish monument COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Firefighters in Copenhagen stabilizing the charred shell of Copenhagen's historic Old Stock Exchange tried to use giant shears on a crane Friday to cut through the hanging scaffolding, but hit a snag when the equipment fell into debris. A massive fire ripped through the 400-year-old monument on Tuesday, ripping off its roof and iconic dragon's tail spire and collapsing much of its structure. On Thursday, a large part of the outer wall of the building collapsed from the inside. Tuesday's fire is believed to have started in the roof while the building was being renovated. The cause remains unclear. 3 dead amid major floods caused by record rain in the United Arab Emirates DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Officials say three people have died in the United Arab Emirates following massive flooding caused by record rains this week. A statement from the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers said two women drowned inside their vehicle during the floods, while a man died when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole. The exact number of deaths caused by the storm is not yet known as UAE officials have not released any information. The UAE usually sees little rainfall in its dry desert climate. However, a massive storm had been forecast for days that swept across the country's seven sheikdoms. Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, has experienced disruptions. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

