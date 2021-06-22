Maharashtra: Research states that effective measles vaccinations and clinical trials are needed for children’s covids | Mumbai News





Vaccines containing measles (MCV) may provide children with some protection against Covid-19 infection, providing early evidence from studies by researchers at BJ Medical College in Pune.

The case-control study analyzed 548 participants (ages 1-17) divided into two groups. Researchers found that MCV had 87.5% vaccine efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, and vaccinated participants showed less severe Covid symptoms than unvaccinated participants. I found that.

Pune’s findings show that children are significantly protected from SARS-CoV-2 due to “non-specific immunity” after vaccination with live attenuated vaccines such as measles-containing vaccine (MCV) and bacillus Calmette gelan (MCV). It supports the well-discussed hypothesis that it is being done. BCG) Shot. The measles vaccine has been part of India’s universal vaccination program for the past 36 years.

BJ Medical College’s research was published this month in the peer-reviewed international journal Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics.

Researchers said their findings were promising, but larger trials would be needed before making definitive conclusions. “The results of our study show that MCV may be effective against SARS-CoV-2 infection in the pediatric population, but this finding is further enhanced through prospective, randomized clinical trials. We need to make sure, “said Nilesh Gujar, a pediatrician who is the principal investigator of the study.

In India, the measles vaccine is given every 9 and 15 months. In 2018, the Center launched a measles-rubella eradication campaign for children under the age of 18 who were not vaccinated at these ages. Children enrolled in the Pune study recorded evidence of vaccination.

The impact of Covid is less on the pediatric population than on adults. But experts say children can be an important promoter of the virus’s transmission. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for children (12-15 years). In India, tests are being conducted to find suitable shots for children.

According to available data, between 2019 and 2020, the national coverage of the first dose of measles-containing vaccine ranged from 72.5% to 96.2%. The second dose range ranged from 11.7% to 44.4%.

The researchers said their study evaluated efficacy against Covid rather than MCV efficacy. “Efficacy is the extent to which a vaccine prevents disease and, in some cases, infection under ideal and controlled conditions (comparing the vaccinated and placebo groups). Efficacy is. It refers to how well it works in the real world, “said Prasad Kulkarni, a vaccine researcher who is one of the researchers in this study.

Other members of the team included Muralidhar Tambe, Malangori Parande, Nandkumar Salunke, Ganesh Jagdale, Sarah Anderson, Abhijeet Dharmadhikari and Anand Lakhkar.

Infectious disease expert Sanjay Pujari, a member of the Covid-19 National Task Force, said: Such studies add up what we already knew and enhance them. ” FacebooktwitterLinkedinEmail

