Driving innovation through AI in the world of technology





From his early days in Nigeria to his current role as Director of Data Science and AI at Unyte Ltd in London, Daniel Oyeduntan has solidified his position as a leader in the data industry. His journey demonstrates the power of data-driven decision-making and strategic insight. But how did he do it with such precision and determination?

Setting out on tough terrain Oyeduntans' journey into the world of data science began with his academic pursuits, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in Mathematics and Statistics and a Master of Science degree with honors in Data Science from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. I got my grades. Graduated from the University of Hertfordshire, UK. According to him, this went smoothly as he gasped and gasped in front of his dream of becoming the youngest IT guru in Nigeria and by extension Africa as a whole. It was not achieved.

From 2017 to 2020, I held my first role as a Data Analyst at Linkage Assurance Plc in Nigeria, where I developed my skills in data analysis and insight extraction by leveraging cutting-edge AI and ML technologies to drive business growth. I polished it. By designing interactive dashboards and automating reporting processes, Daniel has revolutionized decision-making within his organization, leading to his amazing 34% increase in revenue in 2021.

Driving Innovation at Kuda Bank Daniel Oyeduntan moved to Kuda Bank as a Senior Data Analyst in 2021-2022, focused on monitoring and reporting on customer experience metrics to enhance profitability and growth. Through the implementation of his innovative ML models and strategies, he streamlined his CX operations, resulting in his 13% increase in operational efficiency. He says my role in developing his V2 app, which has received over 17,000 downloads and earned him a 4-star rating, highlighted my accomplishments in blending data science and user-centered design. I did.

Leading AI initiatives at Unyte Africa He joined Unyte Ltd in London as Director of Data Science and AI, where he currently leads AI-driven predictive modeling projects to refine risk assessments and optimize insurance products. I am. By building his architecture on robust data and deploying his AI-powered chatbots to interact with customers, the geeky Oyeduntan has propelled his Unyte into the spotlight of innovation. . His deft leadership in data-driven AI initiatives earned the company qualification to join his esteemed Tech Nation Libra Program UK, further strengthening its reputation as an industry pioneer.

Empowering the next generation of engineers As a seasoned professional and leader, Daniel Oeduntan understands the value of mentoring and supporting the next generation of engineers. His commitment to technology institutes and academies like Utiva, one of Nigeria's leading training academies offering training in data science, product management, product design, cloud computing, etc., among others. It reflects his dedication to developing talent and driving innovation in the technology industry.

Through my involvement with Utiva and another training hub, Stellar Academy, I am actively contributing to shaping the future of technology by equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world. doing. I am passionate about teaching and teaching and this. This range inspired young and ambitious engineers. This shapes my ethos to pay it forward and ensure we have a robust pipeline of skilled professionals ready to take on the challenges of the future.

legacy of excellence

Throughout his career, Daniel Oeduntan has exemplified a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for leveraging data to drive strategic outcomes. His ability to leverage the power of AI and his ML technology to solve complex business challenges distinguishes him as a leader and expert in his field of data science. Daniel continues to push the boundaries of innovation, lead innovative initiatives, and be a force in shaping the future of data-driven decision making.

His influence on the world of data science has been nothing short of extraordinary. With a track record of driving innovation, delivering results, and inspiring those around him, he continues to break new ground and redefine the boundaries of what is possible across diverse continents, leveraging the power of true data. Science embodies the essence of his leadership.

These feats and career highs across EMEA, marked by a series of impressive achievements, did not come easily in the lap of Oeduntans.

Like all career-driven and successful businessmen, there is a price to be paid at each stage of fulfillment, and according to a young man in his 30s, the higher you move up in life and career, the more , the hurdles will become bigger and more difficult. A problem to be solved. I am the epitome of God's grace because God helped me walk in the water and taught me to become the person he wanted me to be, says Oyeduntan.

