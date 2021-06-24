Health
Michigan health officials report 153 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths
Lansing, Michigan — Health officials in Michigan have identified 153 new cases of coronavirus in the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that another 28 people died in connection with COVID-19 on June 24, 2021.
The deaths announced on Thursday included 24 people identified during a review of important records.
Currently, there are a total of 893,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 19,692 deaths in Michigan.
A total of 340 adults with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus are hospitalized in the state.
As of June 18, 860,080 had recovered from the virus.
As of June 23, 11,378,575 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed throughout the state, with 8,896,818 administered.
61.3% of residents have been vaccinated at least once.
Michigan Lifted all COVID-19 epidemic orders About the June 22nd rally and masking.
As of June 22, capacity has increased to 100% in both indoor and outdoor settings, eliminating the need for residents to wear face masks in the state.
The Governor had previously stated that the state would lift its widespread mask and rally restrictions on July 1.
More: The state lifts the capacity limit for outdoor rallies on June 1 and raises the indoor limit to 50%
From June 22nd, all widespread pandemic orders will be lifted. This means that both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people do not have to cover their faces indoors and restaurants and bars are fully operational.
Also, from June 22nd, the state Cancel the reorder.
Additional orders have also been lifted, Effective epidemic orders to protect vulnerable people in correction, long-term care and agriculture will continue..
Whitmer also identified requirements and COVID tests to ensure that high community areas were identified, children were safe at school, and free COVID-19 tests were available. It states that public health measures will continue.
The Governor’s Office cited the plunge in COVID-19 and the rise in vaccination rates as factors in the decision to lift the restrictions sooner than planned.
The state will release guidance to keep children and staff safe at school sometime next week.
This interactive map tracks US death milestones over time, and an interactive timeline scrubber allows you to reveal cumulative deaths on a county map. This map is updated daily.
More information and resources about the coronavirus pandemic
Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus tracker..
Full coverage of the pandemic is available at us Coronavirus section..
Resources for individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits are our focus Rebound: West Michigan coverage.
