Places to donate at Fort Collins in Loveland





Holidays come in the summer, reducing the number of people who donate blood on a regular basis and running out of Garth Engrund Blood Centers in northern Colorado and across the country. According to the Blood Center, local donations have fallen by nearly 3% and demand has increased by nearly 9% since the summer of 2019. Summer declines are common, but this year’s decline and increased demand are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities expect this shortage to last for weeks or months. This can be the most difficult situation for summer blood centers in the last few years. The American Red Cross estimates that demand for red blood cells from hospitals with trauma centers has increased by 10% nationwide this year. Bridget Aesoph, donor recruiter at UC HealthGarth Englund Blood Centers in northern Colorado, said: “To overcome this, we need a continuous supply.” Health News:Colorado’s youth suicide crisis is exacerbating.Survivors and experts say we can all help Blood donation is to help patients who are seriously injured or burned, who are suffering from serious illness such as cancer, who are undergoing surgery or organ transplantation, or who are experiencing complications. will be used. Donations of all blood types are required, but the center specifically requires donations of type O donors and platelets of all blood types. A typical whole blood donation takes 30-40 minutes. Donating platelets can take 90 minutes to 2 hours. To donate, you must be at least 18 years old (or 17 years old with parental permission) and present photo ID. The new donor should weigh at least 120 pounds and be healthy. Previous donors need a weight of at least 110 pounds. Donors also need to eat delicious meals and drink plenty of water the day before and on the day of the drive before booking. “We love all donors,” Aesoph said. “Many of them donate blood simply because they want to do something to help others. At some point in their lives, others are on the other side of the blood transfusion where their loved ones and friends save their lives. I donate it because I want to prepay it. In any case, it’s very fast and easy and saves my life. ” More information on eligibility requirements, the donation process, and donation center opening hours can be found at the following URL: bit.ly/uchealthblood.. Donate blood in northern Colorado Call 970-495-8965 or bit.ly/uchealthblood Schedule an appointment at UCHealth’s Blood Donation Center in Loveland or Fort Collins. To donate to other parts of Colorado: Visit the following URL: aabb.org Send your zip code to find a blood center near you. Pat Ferrier is a senior reporter covering business, health care and growth issues in northern Colorado.Please contact her at [email protected].. Buy a subscription today to support the work of her and other Colorado journalists.

