Central Okanagan continues to drive a surge in COVID-19 cases in British Columbia
Central Okanagan is the latest in BC COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Popular tourist destinations continue to boost cases as they are hotspots and vaccination rates lag behind other parts of the state.
In four days, BC Interior recorded 395 of the 742 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
“The number of COVID cases today reflects last week’s COVID cases or infections,” BC Health Minister Adrian Dix told Global News.
“So you don’t go around the boat all at once.”
BC targets nearly one million eligible people who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine
“So, starting this weekend, we can see that more than half of the state’s cases are in interior health, and most, and most of those cases, are in the regional health areas of Central Okanagan.”
Currently, there are 847 active cases in the Interior Health area, 348 in Fraser Health and 212 in Vancouver Coastal Health.
Authorities declared an outbreak in Central Okanagan on 28 July, urging the reintroduction of public health measures in Peachland, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country. This includes returning required masks in indoor public spaces.
The fun of vacationers in Okanagan
Dr. Suporok, Interim Chief Medical Health Officer of the Interior Health Authority, said more than 95 percent of new cases were among people who were not completely vaccinated.
“Cases are found in the younger age group of 20-40 years,” Pollock said.
BC has reported 742 new COVID-19 cases in 4 days as the total number of cases exceeded 150,000.
Immunization rates are also lagging in interior health areas.
Trend story
Approximately 75% of eligible people in British Columbia receive the first dose, compared to 81.4% of the state as a whole.
60% of inland residents receive a second dose and 67% of all BCs are fully immunized.
BC will launch a new vaccination blitz called “Walk-in Wednesday” as part of the Vax for BC program.
On Wednesday, August 4, all vaccine clinics throughout the state are booked for a total of 20,000 doses exclusively for walk-in patients.
COVID-19: The reintroduction of Maskman Date is not surprising, says some Kelowna companies
“What we really want is a big turnout for vaccination in interior health,” Dix said.
“If you work in the service industry, if you work in the community, if you want to travel outside Canada, it’s time to get vaccinated.”
Interior Health has also opened a Drop-in Mobile Immune Clinic at the Kelowna Yacht Club. At this clinic, members’ lounges are temporarily closed after two staff members test positive for COVID-19.
“We were looking for a clinic that was more accessible to this younger age group with more cases, and we are trying to make it more accessible to workers in the service industry in downtown.” Said Pollock.
Prospects for new COVID-19 restrictions in Central Okanagan
Infectious disease experts say that the promotion of the vaccine may prove to be effective internally.
“I think this vaccine will be available on Wednesday in these Vancouver locations where unvaccinated people are known to be prone to go. I think this will be part of the solution. “Masu,” said the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Center.
The Delta COVID-19 variant, which constitutes almost all BC cases within “a few weeks,” said the UBC modeler.
The slowdown in people receiving the first dose leaves a gap for the virus variant to settle in BC, Conway said.
“Proper and optimal protection from potential infections with delta mutants requires not only a single dose, but two doses, leaving a large gap,” he says. I did.
Conway added that a recent study showed that a Canadian-approved vaccine provides up to 80% protection against delta mutants when given twice.
“I think that’s encouraging news. It’s not as good as the other variants that have existed since the beginning of the pandemic, but it’s a lot of protection,” he said.
Regarding restrictions on Central Okanagan, Pollock said the restrictions would be maintained until the number of cases of COVID-19 decreased and the vaccination rate increased.
