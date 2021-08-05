Health
Almost 70% of new cases under the age of 40 due to the virus leaking to the area
“There was much more talk about the very rare side effects of AstraZeneca.”
34 year old woman from NSW died After developing a rare coagulopathy associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, national health regulators reported a sixth death associated with side effects in Australia.
The numbers in New South Wales remained stubbornly high, so Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said the escape from the crisis was to “hold a jab in his arms” and vaccine any of the 21 people who died during the outbreak. Was not inoculated twice.
Health Minister Brad Hazard said vaccination rates remained low and similar numbers of deaths were expected.
“If we don’t have the same number of deaths within the next 24 hours, we won’t be surprised at all,” he said.
“It’s strange for me that people go to get measles, mumps and whooping cough vaccinations, but in a pandemic, I don’t rush to get vaccinated to prevent myself and my family from dying. . “
The party at Blacksmiths Beach last Friday night is related to five new incidents in Newcastle through another individual who attended a rally from the Central Coast. A family of eight on the Central Coast also tested positive. Their infection is under investigation.
The area will be closed until midnight next Thursday, home orders will reflect Great Sydney orders, including school closures.
Last week, Ms Berejiklian praised the state’s success in removing most of the virus from the region and used it to justify the decision to redirect 40,000 Pfizer doses to grade 12s in southwestern and western Sydney. ..
“I’m really just putting a few weeks off for some people in the bushes who want to get Pfizer,” she said at the time.
Later, thousands of first-dose Pfizer appointments were canceled at the Newcastle Mass Vaccination Hub to support the plan. A fragment of the virus that causes COVID-19 was detected at a sewage treatment plant This week we will serve Newcastle, Lake McCawley and southern Port Stephens.
However, on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he would like to thank Prime Minister Scott Morrison for urgently agreeing to expedite an additional 180,000 doses of Pfizer to New South Wales from August 16 to replace supplies in the region. rice field.
“That means we can replace the people in the area we had to take, but we know it’s the cause of the spread, so we have to leave these eight local governments. It also means that young and highly mobile people who have to be vaccinated have the opportunity to be vaccinated, “said Beregikrian.
Berejiklian said the decision to target mobile workers in services such as food distribution and long-term care is based on the strategy used in the Canadian province, which is comparable to New South Wales. ..
“They have a very targeted vaccination program and have reached those essential workers, and that’s what we need to do in those eight local governments,” she said. Told.
“If you don’t work these workers, you don’t have food or basic services … If you can get people who have been mobile vaccinated, it will help you deal with the number of cases.”
Ms Berejiklian reiterated that returning grade 12 to the classroom was an important government priority, and vaccination of students would ensure that all students could take the final exam later this year. Insisted that it would be.
Meanwhile, Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said he was very concerned about the spread of the virus in the region’s New South Wales, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by the people of Greater Sydney.
“As you know, there are different delta outbreaks in Queensland as well. We are all connected and aware of these risks in the north.”
Dr. Chant renewed her plea for everyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, emphasizing that more and more young people in their teens, 20s and 30s are entering the intensive care unit. did.
“Please, if you are over 18 years old, it is time to strongly consider vaccination. And for the unvaccinated elderly, please vaccinate again.”
The government is actively considering incentives for people to encourage vaccination, such as allowing vaccinated class workers to return to work.
Mr. Beregikrian said he would not rule out any measures, including a “no jab, no work” policy, but if all parties were vaccinated, workplace restrictions could be relaxed on August 29. Said.
“If you want to get back to work, get vaccinated. The Government of New South Wales is considering incentives, and our incentives include vaccination.”
She also acknowledged a glitch in the online vaccination booking system, which prevented some people from booking, and said the platform had been updated by Friday.
There are 290 inpatients with COVID-19, 51 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Twenty-four patients require ventilation. Of the new cases, less than half (110) were isolated throughout the duration of infection.
