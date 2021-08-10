COVID-19: Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 15 cases on Tuesday

Jump destination: hospitalization – – Outbreak – – Vaccination and testing – – Ontario – – Elgin and Oxford – – Huron and Perth – – Sarnia and Lambton

on Tuesday, Middlesex-London Health Unit (((MLHU) Report 15 more COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Case and 7 recovery.

However, the total number of cases increased by 16 from Monday to 12,878, with 71 active, 12,576 recovered and 231 dead.

Recent deaths Report on July 30, Men in their 50s and men in their 60s are involved.

Of all cases reported since June 29, 66.2% were associated with fully vaccinated people and 7.5% were associated with fully vaccinated people, the health unit said. I am.

The number of confirmed mutants of concern increased from 14 to 3,661, and all new cases were associated with delta mutants.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,381 cases of the first confirmed alpha variant (B.1.1.7) in the United Kingdom

154 cases of the first delta (B.1.617.2) variant identified in India

120 cases of gamma (P.1) mutants first identified in Brazil

Two Cases of Beta (B.1.351) Variants First Confirmed in South Africa

An example of the first kappa (B.1.617.1) variant identified in India

One case of the Zeta (P.2) variant first identified in Brazil

Also, there is one case listed as B.1.617 only and one case listed as B.1.617.3.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 11,637 COVID-19 cases have been identified in London, 382 at Middlesex Center and 334 at Strathroy-Caradoc.

For more information, see Health Unit Middlesex-Summary of COVID-19 Cases in London..

hospitalization

The London Health Sciences Center states that it is treating seven inpatients with COVID-19, of whom less than five are in the intensive care unit.

To protect patient privacy, LHSC will only provide a specific number if there are more than five.

Less than 5 LHSC employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At St. Joseph Healthcare London, the organization does not report cases involving patients, residents, or healthcare professionals.



Institutional outbreak

MLHU states that the outbreak declared at the Pound Mills Children’s Center on July 30 is underway. According to the health unit, there is currently one case associated with a child care center, down from two on Monday.

The health unit also stated that the outbreak at the Thames Center Playground Program Day Camp, which was declared to have been resolved on August 6, involved two incidents.

















Moderna CEO presents clinical data for COVID-19 vaccine trials aged 6-11 years coming in the fall





Vaccination and testing

MLHU will release updated vaccination data on Tuesday.

The health unit now states that as of the end of August 7, 679,820 doses of vaccine had been administered in the area.

Of the residents over the age of 12, 81.4% have been vaccinated at least once and 69.7% have been fully vaccinated.

Residents over the age of 18 have increased to 81.4% with at least one vaccination and 70.7% are fully vaccinated.

According to MLHU, all deaths reported in the area since June 29 were related to people who were not completely vaccinated.

Most hospitalizations have not been vaccinated, have not yet been protected from vaccination (infection occurred less than 14 days after the first dose), or were partially vaccinated (infection occurred after the first dose). Included people (occurred more than 14 days and less than 14 days after the second dose).

However, one case, 6.25% of hospitalizations after June 28, involved fully vaccinated individuals.



Of all cases reported after June 29, 7.54 percent (or 23 cases) are associated with fully vaccinated people.

On the health unit website, residents Pop-up clinic, Mass vaccination clinics and pharmaciesGuidance for vaccinated people Outside the state or country; Transportation support For those in need; more..

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test The location of the test site on the health unit website..

The positive test rate for the region was 1.4% for the week of July 25, the latest data available, up from 1.0% for the week of July 18.

Ontario

The Ontario Government Reported 321 New Cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) And two more deaths.

by Latest state data report, 96 cases in Toronto, 31 cases in the Peel area, 31 cases in Hamilton, 30 cases in the York area, and 22 cases in Windsor were recorded. In all other public health departments, there were less than 20 new cases each.

According to the state, 81.05 percent of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 71.95 percent have been fully vaccinated.

State officials are now also including data on the vaccination status of people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Preliminary data showed that 13 people in the general ward with COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, while 48 were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. Three of the ICUs were fully vaccinated and 13 were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern public health reported four COVID-19 cases and two recovery on Tuesday, with a total of 3,995 cases, 30 activities, 3,881 recovery and 84 deaths.

Of the 30 active cases, 13 are in Woodstock and 10 are in St. Thomas. The number of cases for each municipality is Of the health unit Dashboard..

According to SWPH, no one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.



The number of variants in the case of concern has increased by one to 915, of which 766 are listed as alpha variants, 98 as deltas (increase by 1), and 52 as beta.



No active organized outbreaks have been reported in this area.

The positive test rate for the region was 1.4% in the week of July 25, up from 0.5% in the week of July 18.

As of August 8, 79.7% of residents over the age of 12 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 67.7% have received two doses, according to SWPH.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccination eligibility, reservations and cancellations is as follows: Found on the Health Unit website..

People can also add their name to the health unit every week Same-day vaccination list, Also known as a cancellation list.

Please select a local pharmacy We also continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots.

















Business Group Requests COVID-19 Vaccine Passport in Ontario





Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported two cases and two recovery on Tuesday, for a total of 1,959, with 15 active cases, 1,887 recovery and 57 deaths.

The number of cases confirmed to contain a mutation of concern remains 363.

Of the 15 active cases, 9 are in North Perth. The number of cases by municipality is Health unit dashboard..

As of Tuesday, no one was described as being hospitalized with COVID-19, and no active outbreaks have been reported in the area.

According to HPPH, there is currently one confirmed case of COVID-19 involving healthcare professionals.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.3% for the week of July 25, down from 0.9% for the week of July 18.

As of Tuesday, the HPPH Vaccine Dashboard shows that 78.9% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 70.2% have been fully vaccinated.

HPPH “offers more options to make it happen Residents are more likely to be vaccinatedIncludes walk-in, evening time, pop-up location, drive-through clinic. For more information, On the Health Unit website.

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health recorded one additional COVID-19 case and one recovery on Tuesday.

The total number of cases is currently 3,643, with 4 activities, 3,571 recovery and 68 deaths.

The latest death involving someone in their 70s was reported on July 26.

The number of confirmed mutant strains of concern increased by one to 689.



According to Bluewater Health, there is currently one patient hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health has not reported an active outbreak in the area.

The positive test rate for the region was 0.82% for the week of July 25, up from 0.36% for the week of July 18.

As of Tuesday, 77.3% of adults have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 70.9% have been fully vaccinated.

Of people over the age of 12, LPH states that 76.3% have been vaccinated at least once and 69.4% have been fully vaccinated.

Those who can be vaccinated with urgent notice are advised to sign up for Lamton Public Health Daily Vaccine standby list..

Residents can book and rebook COVID-19 vaccine reservations Use the health unit registration page.. You can also call the Vaccine Call Center (226-254-8222).

Information about pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine Found on the state website.



