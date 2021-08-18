MLHU has declared that the outbreak of COVID-19 is related to Lost Love Social House

Only a few days after declaring COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Outbreak in Delilah, right next to Richmond Row, Middlesex-London Health Unit Declared another outbreak at another downtown bar.

On Wednesday, the health unit was at 153 Carling St. Announced that outbreaks have been declared in five cases related to Lost Love Social House in. All of these involve unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.

“We know there’s a lot of activity going on in the Richmondrow bar and nightclub scene. Naturally, it’s been a while since people were able to enjoy that kind of activity. How long has it been, “medical officer Dr. Alex Summers told Global News. ..

“But that means there are a lot of people nearby. And unfortunately, with Delta strains, infections can obviously occur very easily. These five cases are currently identified. In addition, what was seen at Delilah’s linked more than 20 cases in a short period of time to bring people together in the indoor environment of bars and restaurants. “

According to the health unit, the five people who tested positive for COVID-19 were in Lost Lab from the night of Saturday, August 7th to the early hours of Sunday, August 8th.

People who were in Lost Lab at the time will be asked to monitor themselves for symptoms, whether or not they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. If any symptoms occur, MLHU encourages individuals to go to the COVID-19 Evaluation Center for testing.

On Sunday, MLHU declared a subsequent outbreak 15 patrons positive on Delilah’s test For COVID-19. The health unit was previously on Friday at 209 John St. He said he was notified of three cases related to the bar. MLHU was notified on Saturday about 12 more cases.

Since then, four secondary cases have also been associated with delila outbreaks, for a total of 19 cases.

“We anticipate that some more cases may occur,” Summers told Global News.

“I would like to say very strongly that if you are a staff member of any of these nightclubs and have any symptoms, it is absolutely important to take a test. It is absolutely important to get vaccinated. And, of course, if you’re a regular customer on any of these sites, be sure to test yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. “

Health unit investigations into these outbreaks are underway and have “cooperated with these investigations,” Summers added.

“Our investigation is ongoing on compliance with public health measures and guidance under regulations that currently operate as a nightclub or bar. Of course, if you do not comply with any of these rules. , The potential impact needs to be investigated. “

This is not the first time that either location has been associated with the outbreak of COVID-19.

In November 2020, MLHU declared an outbreak after Delilah 3 staff positive on test..

Lost Love was one of the places listed in connection with the outbreak of a community involving Western University students last September.

At that time, MLHU had three households. One night in Lost Love And several other rallies were responsible for 15 incidents related to the outbreak of the community.

