People are crossing the line to get a COVID booster





Birmingham, Alabama (WBRC)-Some people are rushing to the front line to get a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after the Biden administration has announced that it will seek approval of booster shots from the FDA and CDC. increase. However, some local doctors said it would be wise to wait until the Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee (ACIP) considers a COVID booster before taking a third shot ahead of others. rice field. The Byden administration strongly recommends COVID booster shots for most vaccinated Americans, asking the FDA and CDC to approve boosters eight months after the last dose. “There is evidence that immunity from the first round of the vaccine is beginning to decline, so last week the administration came up with this idea of ​​booster shots, which could start on September 20th.” The chair of the UAB’s Infectious Diseases Division said. , Dr. Jeanne Marazzo. “But ACIP needs to consider this to some extent, and they said ACIP and the FDA need to consider this as to whether boosts are needed,” said Dr. Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic Director. .. Paul Gepfeld. However, many who are afraid of Delta variants are now rushing to roll up their sleeves. Some doctors said the COVID booster or third shot may not work right after the vaccine series. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he should wait eight months to give the immune system a chance to “mature” before getting a booster. “I don’t think they should go out and be boosted until the whole process is scrutinized. There are many subtle differences in whether people should be boosted,” said Dr. Goepfert. .. He said there are many memory immune cells in the body that are likely to last for years and will probably continue to protect against severe infections. “So if our goal is really to prevent people from entering the hospital and dying, I think we may not need a boost. Our goal is to underestimate this delta variant. If you want to reduce it the way you don’t want it, you probably need a boost, “Dr. Goepfert explained. According to doctors, more than one million Americans have already taken a third COVID shot and so far no adverse side effects have been reported. Copyright 2021 WBRC.. all rights reserved.

